In the 56th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United defender Japie Motale.
Motale, who is the younger brother of former Orlando Pirates captain Edward “Magents” Motale, takes us on a trip down memory lane from his junior days at Sundowns and playing for age group national teams.
Motale, who was under coach Pitso Mosimane at SuperSport United where he played his best football, shares funny stories about his time at the club where they nearly won the league.
He also shares stories of playing with Matthew Booth, Benni McCarthy, Stanton Fredericks and Patrick Mbutho for the national U-17 and U-20 teams.
He shares stories about working with David Thidiela at Black Leopards and his experiences at Thanda Royal Zulu and Maritzburg United.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela
In the 56th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United defender Japie Motale.
Motale, who is the younger brother of former Orlando Pirates captain Edward “Magents” Motale, takes us on a trip down memory lane from his junior days at Sundowns and playing for age group national teams.
Motale, who was under coach Pitso Mosimane at SuperSport United where he played his best football, shares funny stories about his time at the club where they nearly won the league.
He also shares stories of playing with Matthew Booth, Benni McCarthy, Stanton Fredericks and Patrick Mbutho for the national U-17 and U-20 teams.
He shares stories about working with David Thidiela at Black Leopards and his experiences at Thanda Royal Zulu and Maritzburg United.
MORE:
Perhaps, just perhaps, Nabi’s Chiefs can still salvage something from 2024-25
WATCH | Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside football after playing
Stellies coach Barker furious about ref’s role in Kaizer Chiefs’ cup win
Don’t write off Themba Zwane, warns Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana
Former soccer star Steve 'Chippa' Lekoelea finds happiness in selling cars after retirement
PSL postpones Nedbank Cup quarterfinal between Sundowns and Sekhukhune
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos