Arteta left fuming after Manu U draw all but ends Arsenal’s title hopes

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was visibly agitated after his team could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in a result that critics said might have sounded the death knell of his team's Premier League chances.

With 10 matches left to play, second-placed Arsenal trail leaders Liverpool by a huge 15 points, albeit with a game in hand.

Arteta, who stomped away from a postgame television interview, rued the fact that Declan Rice's second-half strike was their only goal against a struggling United side that are languishing in 14th place in the table.