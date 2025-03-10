Soccer

Chiefs must play every game with ‘cup final spirit’: Nabi before Ertugral rematch

Amakhosi coach appears to be still harbouring some ill feeling from January defeat to Cape Town City

10 March 2025 - 16:20
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during their media day at the Chiefs Village in Naturena, Johannesburg on Monday.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi wants his team to replicate the character they showed in the weekend's 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win over Stellenbosch FC when they host Cape Town City in the league on Wednesday .

The Tunisian insisted his players need to bring a “cup final spirit” in every game from now on, league or cup.

Chiefs host City at FNB Stadium (7.30pm). The Citizens stunned Amakhosi 1-0 in the Mother City in the first round of the league in interim coach Muhsin Ertuğral's first game in charge in January.

Nabi appears to be still harbouring some ill-feeling from that result.

“We've closed the chapter of the cup win and we now open the league chapter. This league game [against City] is important,” Chiefs' coach said at a media day at Naturena on Monday.

Perhaps, just perhaps, Nabi’s Chiefs can still salvage something from 2024-25

But, as Amakhosi reach a semifinal, ‘the process’ of rebuilding the giants remains the coach’s No 1 target
Sport
13 hours ago

“I want the same spirit as the last game from my players. First, because City are a good team — forget their past few games where they've been struggling to win.

“Second, Ertuğral beat me in Cape Town. Kaizer Chiefs need the points, so we have to play every game with a cup final spirit.''

City are winless in their past eight games, with six defeats and two draws across all competitions. Their last win was in January, beating Richards Bay 2-1 at home.

Having beaten Magesi FC and Stellenbosch in the league and Nedbank Cup respectively in their past two games, Chiefs will be eager to do something they have not yet managed this season — winning three games in a row.

SowetanLIVE

