Pirates meet Gallants in semis, Chiefs face Sundowns or Sekhukhune
Draw conducted after Sunday’s quarterfinal, where Marumo went past Durban City on penalties
Image: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns or Sekhukhune United away in the Nedbank Cup semifinals while defending champions Orlando Pirates will host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium.
The draw was conducted after the quarterfinal between Durban City and Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.
Gallants advanced to the semifinal with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory over City.
The Sundowns vs Sekhukhune match is yet to be played after it was postponed on Saturday because Lucas Moripe Stadium was double-booked.
Chiefs booked their place in the semifinals with a 3-1 win against Stellenbosch FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, while Pirates edged SuperSport United 5-4 on penalties on the same day.
That marked the 13th successive win for the Buccaneers in the competition under Jose Riveiro and they should be favourites to advance to the final.
Gallants defeated Pirates 2-0 in a recent league match in the Free State and will look to upset them again.
City's match against Gallants finished goalless and needed penalties to decide the winner. Gallants showed their composure as they scored four spot-kicks to ensure they advanced to the last four.
Gallants dominated in the early stages of the match but failed to create enough decent scoring opportunities.
SowetanLIVE
