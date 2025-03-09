Soccer

Pirates meet Gallants in semis, Chiefs face Sundowns or Sekhukhune

Draw conducted after Sunday’s quarterfinal, where Marumo went past Durban City on penalties

10 March 2025 - 08:51
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Celebrations as Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Kagiso Mlambo secures the victory for his side in the penalty shootout in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will face Mamelodi Sundowns or Sekhukhune United away in the Nedbank Cup semifinals while defending champions Orlando Pirates will host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium.

The draw was conducted after the quarterfinal between Durban City and Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

Gallants advanced to the semifinal with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory over City.

The Sundowns vs Sekhukhune match is yet to be played after it was postponed on Saturday because Lucas Moripe Stadium was double-booked. 

Chiefs booked their place in the semifinals with a 3-1 win against Stellenbosch FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, while Pirates edged SuperSport United 5-4 on penalties on the same day.

That marked the 13th successive win for the Buccaneers in the competition under Jose Riveiro and they should be favourites to advance to the final.

Gallants defeated Pirates 2-0 in a recent league match in the Free State and will look to upset them again.

City's match against Gallants finished goalless and needed penalties to decide the winner. Gallants showed their composure as they scored four spot-kicks to ensure they advanced to the last four.

Gallants dominated in the early stages of the match but failed to create enough decent scoring opportunities.

Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) outfit City struggled for possession and to find their rhythm in the match, failing to register a single chance on target in the first half.

The final third of the match lacked quality from both sides as neither was able to make a breakthrough, forcing the encounter to extra time.

Gallants missed a big chance in the added period when Rewaldo Prins snapped a cross-field ball from the right against the top of the woodwork. But that was the closest they came to scoring and they had to rely on penalties to progress.

Durban shift their focus back to the MFC, where they are leading and will look to wrap up promotion as quickly as possible. They will face Orbit College at Chatsworth Stadium in a top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

The Nedbank semifinals are on the weekend of April 13 and 14, with final dates and venues still to be announced.

SowetanLIVE

