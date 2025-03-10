Soccer

Riveiro hails ‘excellent’ Chaine for role in Pirates reaching semis

Bafana Bafana reserve goalkeeper’s two saves in shootout sink SuperSport in Polokwane

10 March 2025 - 14:45
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates during the Nedbank Cup quarter final match against SuperSport United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on March 9 2025
Image: Philip Maeta

Jose Riveiro was full of praise for Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine after his starring role in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal penalties win against SuperSport United.

The Bafana Bafana reserve keeper made two crucial saves in the shoot-out at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday to help Bucs advance 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 score line at the end of normal and extra time.

The Buccaneers are on course to defend their title and win it for the third time in succession, as they did with the MTN8 earlier this season.

Pirates surrendered their lead twice to go to extra time after Mbekezeli Mbokazi (29th minute) and Evidence Makgopa (a minute into first-half added time) put them ahead. Terrence Dzvukamanja (43rd) and Gape Moralo (92nd) provided Matsatsantsa's equalisers.

“It’s his [Chaine’s] role in the penalty shoot-out. He has to stay there between the posts and try to catch at least one more than the opponent. He’s been doing well in that scenario on recent occasions in penalties,” Riveiro said after the match.

“He did an excellent job, together with the analysis department with the goalkeeper coach [Tyron Damon], with everyone in that space, helping him to make the right decisions.”

The Buccaneers seemed to have done enough to secure a 2-1 victory in regulation time but allowed Moralo to net deep in injury time. Riveiro felt his side should have managed the game better.

“We were wrong in our positioning at the last minute. We allowed them to have contact with the ball.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela

Younger brother of former Orlando Pirates captain Edward “Magents” Motale takes us on a trip down memory lane
Sport
5 hours ago

“Players such as [SuperSport forwards] Bradley [Grobler], [Vincent] Pule and Christian [Saile] [were] in the areas close to our box and they punished us in the end.

"[Penalties] is one of the possibilities in a knockout game. There are only two possible results in these types of games so you have to go to the penalties and do your best.

"We did a good job in that space. I am happy to be in the semifinals.”

The Buccaneers will shift their focus to the Betway Premiership with two tough fixtures against Stellenbosch on Monday at 7.30pm at Athlone Stadium, before welcoming Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

SuperSport assistant coach Andre Arendse was proud of his side’s performance and is hoping they will build on that in their league matches.

SowetanLIVE

