“It’s his [Chaine’s] role in the penalty shoot-out. He has to stay there between the posts and try to catch at least one more than the opponent. He’s been doing well in that scenario on recent occasions in penalties,” Riveiro said after the match.
“He did an excellent job, together with the analysis department with the goalkeeper coach [Tyron Damon], with everyone in that space, helping him to make the right decisions.”
The Buccaneers seemed to have done enough to secure a 2-1 victory in regulation time but allowed Moralo to net deep in injury time. Riveiro felt his side should have managed the game better.
“We were wrong in our positioning at the last minute. We allowed them to have contact with the ball.
Riveiro hails ‘excellent’ Chaine for role in Pirates reaching semis
Bafana Bafana reserve goalkeeper’s two saves in shootout sink SuperSport in Polokwane
Image: Philip Maeta
Jose Riveiro was full of praise for Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine after his starring role in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal penalties win against SuperSport United.
The Bafana Bafana reserve keeper made two crucial saves in the shoot-out at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday to help Bucs advance 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 score line at the end of normal and extra time.
The Buccaneers are on course to defend their title and win it for the third time in succession, as they did with the MTN8 earlier this season.
Pirates surrendered their lead twice to go to extra time after Mbekezeli Mbokazi (29th minute) and Evidence Makgopa (a minute into first-half added time) put them ahead. Terrence Dzvukamanja (43rd) and Gape Moralo (92nd) provided Matsatsantsa's equalisers.
“It’s his [Chaine’s] role in the penalty shoot-out. He has to stay there between the posts and try to catch at least one more than the opponent. He’s been doing well in that scenario on recent occasions in penalties,” Riveiro said after the match.
“He did an excellent job, together with the analysis department with the goalkeeper coach [Tyron Damon], with everyone in that space, helping him to make the right decisions.”
The Buccaneers seemed to have done enough to secure a 2-1 victory in regulation time but allowed Moralo to net deep in injury time. Riveiro felt his side should have managed the game better.
“We were wrong in our positioning at the last minute. We allowed them to have contact with the ball.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela
“Players such as [SuperSport forwards] Bradley [Grobler], [Vincent] Pule and Christian [Saile] [were] in the areas close to our box and they punished us in the end.
"[Penalties] is one of the possibilities in a knockout game. There are only two possible results in these types of games so you have to go to the penalties and do your best.
"We did a good job in that space. I am happy to be in the semifinals.”
The Buccaneers will shift their focus to the Betway Premiership with two tough fixtures against Stellenbosch on Monday at 7.30pm at Athlone Stadium, before welcoming Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
SuperSport assistant coach Andre Arendse was proud of his side’s performance and is hoping they will build on that in their league matches.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Training sessions paid off, says Ntseki after Bafana get Chan win in Egypt
Pirates meet Gallants in semis, Chiefs face Sundowns or Sekhukhune
Perhaps, just perhaps, Nabi’s Chiefs can still salvage something from 2024-25
Stellies coach Barker furious about ref’s role in Kaizer Chiefs’ cup win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos