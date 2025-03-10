Soccer

Training sessions paid off, says Ntseki after Bafana get Chan win in Egypt

Stand-in coach believes his developmental combination will perform well again in the next round in May

10 March 2025 - 13:28
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mahmoud Abdellatifi of Egypt is challenged by Terrence Mashego of South Africa in their 2025 African Nations Championship qualifying second leg match at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on Sunday.
Image: BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has credited strategic training after their 3-1 win against Egypt in the second leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium on Sunday.

The victory in Ismailia, Egypt, saw Bafana advance to the final qualifying stage with a 4-2 aggregate victory after drawing 1-1 in Bloemfontein last week. Neo Maema (15th minute), Yandisa Mfolozi (26th) and Siphelele Luthuli (50th) scored the goals, while Mohamed Shika (32nd) netted the consolation for the hosts.

Ntseki said his developmental combination, which consisted mostly of fringe or out-of-favour players from Betway Premiership clubs, achieved victory because their planning was effective.

Former Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs coach Ntseki was roped in late to take charge of the South Africans in the Chan — the Confederation of African Football's tournament for local-based national teams — qualifiers as national assistant Helman Mkhalele became unavailable.

“I think we won the game from our training sessions because of the plan we had worked out. The players managed to implement it,” Ntseki said in his post-match press conference.

“They showed a high level of technical endurance — that is the ability to execute the technical plan for the longest time in the game — and I think they did that.

“What also really worked for us today was to score early to unsettle Egypt on their home ground.

“Also the discipline we had without the ball, I think, was something we can look back at [with pride].

“Also, the players who were on the bench, players who were in the grandstand — they gave us the support we needed.”

The final round will be played in May against opponents yet to be confirmed. Ntseki said he believes his team will perform well again in the next phase.

“Well done to the team and the opportunity given to us to lead the team. The attitude of the players coming into this camp preparing for Egypt in the first leg was on a high level.

“We appreciate them coming into this game, even though some of them are not playing regularly with their teams — but what was important was the mood in the team. Everyone was looking forward to the training sessions, to the game.

“We are looking forward to the next phase of the qualifiers and we are saying to the players: keep on working hard, always show the best attitude when it comes to your careers.”

SowetanLIVE

