Soccer

Pirates lose more ground to Sundowns being held by 10-man Stellies

Barker’s team suffer red card in the 34th minute at Athlone Stadium but hold on for a point

11 March 2025 - 21:38
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates goes down under a challenge in their Betway Premiership draw against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday night.
Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates goes down under a challenge in their Betway Premiership draw against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday night.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates could not engineer the breakthrough they needed against a determined, 10-man Stellenbosch FC and had to settle for a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw at Athlone Stadium, losing ground on leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stellies played two-thirds of Tuesday night's game a player down after losing defender Brian Onyango to a red card in the 35th minute.

Pirates huffed and puffed but could not produce quite enough chances, also striking the woodwork soon after Onyango's dismissal, to blow through Steve Barker's resolute Stellies.

The first draw of the season for the Buccaneers (40 points form 18 games) saw Sundowns (58 from 22), who beat AmaZulu 2-0 in Pretoria, extend their lead to 18 points. Pirates have four games in hand.

In a tight first half, Pirates' best chance came soon after the red card for Stellies.

Bucs striker Tshegofatso Mabasa cantered through onto a long ball and was clattered down by centreback Onyango.

Stellenbosch were angered at refereeing decisions going against them in their 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in Gqeberha on Saturday. On Tuesday night, after awarding the free-kick and then taking come time to deliberate, referee Jelly Chavani seemed to get it right as he produced red for the Kenyan defender.

From the free-kick, Kabelo Dlamini struck the crossbar.

That Pirates went to the break at 0-0 did not seem reason for panic. The player advantage seemed to bode well for them in the second 45 minutes.

Stellenbosch are a famously tight-knit outfit, though. Steve Barker's side fought a war of attrition to salvage something from the game after the break.

From a corner, Nkosinathi Sinisi saw a shot blocked. In the 77th Relebohile Mofokeng, after a snappy one-two, forced a save from Oscarine Masuluke from the edge of the box.

Bucs keeper Sipho Chaine had to be alert stopping a powerful, skidding drive from range by Nigerian defender Kazie Godswill.

Pirates could not get the breakthrough and had to settle for a share of the spoils, 

READ MORE:

Shalulile scores 100th goal for Sundowns as they beat AmaZulu

Brazilians open 18-point gap over Pirates ahead of blockbuster clash against Bucs on Sunday
Sport
4 hours ago

‘Bhele’ Nomvethe on competing with Del Piero, writing matric exams at Chiefs

One of SA’s longest-playing pros did it all, winning titles in Scandinavia, exploring Europe’s cities, then coming home and doing more
Sport
22 hours ago

Perhaps, just perhaps, Nabi’s Chiefs can still salvage something from 2024-25

But, as Amakhosi reach a semifinal, ‘the process’ of rebuilding the giants remains the coach’s No 1 target
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela

Younger brother of former Orlando Pirates captain Edward “Magents” Motale takes us on a trip down memory lane
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro wary of Pirates’ poor record away to Stellenbosch

Buccaneers coach yet to outfox Barker in the Premiership in Cape Town
Sport
13 hours ago

Chiefs must play every game with ‘cup final spirit’: Nabi before Ertugral rematch

Amakhosi coach appears to be still harbouring some ill feeling from January defeat to Cape Town City
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside ... Soccer
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela Soccer
  3. Ronwen Williams set to return for Sundowns against AmaZulu in huge boost for ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs must play every game with ‘cup final spirit’: Nabi before Ertugral ... Soccer
  5. PSL postpones Nedbank Cup quarterfinal between Sundowns and Sekhukhune Soccer

Latest Videos

Horrific bus crash on R21 claims the lives of 16 people and left more than 30 ...
"Government neglects passenger safety, says commuter after horrific R21 bus ...