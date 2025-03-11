Pirates lose more ground to Sundowns being held by 10-man Stellies

Orlando Pirates could not engineer the breakthrough they needed against a determined, 10-man Stellenbosch FC and had to settle for a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw at Athlone Stadium, losing ground on leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stellies played two-thirds of Tuesday night's game a player down after losing defender Brian Onyango to a red card in the 35th minute.

Pirates huffed and puffed but could not produce quite enough chances, also striking the woodwork soon after Onyango's dismissal, to blow through Steve Barker's resolute Stellies.