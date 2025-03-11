The pair picked up their fourth yellow cards in their dramatic 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, triggering a one-match ban each.
Riveiro wary of Pirates’ poor record away to Stellenbosch
Buccaneers coach yet to outfox Barker in the Premiership in Cape Town
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro sounded disconcerted by his rather unimpressive away record against Stellenbosch ahead of the two teams meeting in the Betway Premiership at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
Riveiro is yet to beat Stellenbosch in the Mother City in the league since he arrived at Pirates in July 2022. In his maiden season at Pirates in 2022-23, Riveiro's side drew 1-1 in the Cape. Last season, Stellies beat Pirates 1-0 in their backyard in the league.
Pirates have been showing signs of fatigue in recent weeks, the wins seemingly harder to come by. They needed penalties (5-4) to overcome SuperSport United in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday after a 2-2 scoreline after normal and extra time of a gruelling encounter.
“Tough opponents again — another game away from home,” Riveiro said.
“We have a busy month on the road. I think during my term here [at Pirates], we haven't managed to beat Stellenbosch in the league in Cape Town — we have beaten them once in the MTN8 [2-1 in the first leg of the semifinals in September 2023].”
Pirates' coach expects a demanding battle against Stellies. Steve Barker's team, after battling through the middle part of the 2024-25 Premiership amid plundering of their squad by bigger clubs, have surged up to third place on the back of some strong results.
Stellenbosch will have to soldier on without suspended first-choice goalkeeper Sage Stephens and key centreback Ismaël Touré.
