Ronwen Williams set to return for Sundowns against AmaZulu in huge boost for Bafana
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is in line to make his long-awaited return to action against AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday in what will be a huge boost for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Williams, who has been out of action since Sundowns’ 1-0 Betway Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium last month, has been included in the match-day squad for the visit by unpredictable Usuthu.
During his absence, Sundowns played six matches, against Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup, plus Marumo Gallants, TS Galaxy, Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows in the league.
During this period, the Brazilians progressed to the last 16 round of the Nedbank and opened a commanding 16-point lead over Orlando Pirates in the league, who have played four matches less.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso used Denis Onyango and Jody February in goal during Williams’s absence.
Broos will announce his squad for next month's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho in Polokwane and Benin in Ivory Coast and a fit Williams would strengthen his combination.
If the keeper makes his return, Bafana will not be in his mind and his focus will be on helping Sundowns, who drew against Golden Arrows in Durban last week, return to winning ways against AmaZulu, who also drew their last league match, away against SuperSport United.
To get three home points will require a team effort. Influential Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, though, is expecting a difficult personal battle from vastly experienced Bongani Zungu, who joined Usuthu from Downs at the start of the season.
“We are expecting an energetic team, they like to press high and sometimes they use a low block,” Adams said.
“Our preparations were good and we have worked on a few things. We had a short break and we are looking forward to the game.
“Rowen Human, Bongani Zungu and Riaan Hanamub are on form [for AmaZulu] at the moment and they can be dangerous. Zungu has lots of experienced and he is a ballplayer and he used to be here at the club. It is going to be a nice battle in the midfield.”