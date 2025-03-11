Shalulile scores 100th goal for Sundowns as they beat AmaZulu
Brazilians open 18-point gap over Pirates ahead of blockbuster clash against Bucs on Sunday
Mamelodi Sundowns increased their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership to 18 points with a narrow 2-0 win over AmaZulu in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.
Besides the important three home points gained, there was a significant individual achievement at Lucas Moripe Stadium for Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile, who scored his 100th goal for the Brazilians in the 51st minute.
Also, Brazilian striker Arthur Sales scored his fourth league goal in the closing stages (87th) as he begins to show his attacking worth for the team after a slow start in front of goal, though the big centre-forward's penchant for crucial assists often goes unnoticed.
Sundowns benefited from second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have played four games less, continuing to falter, being held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium.
There is no time for Sundowns to celebrate their 19th league win of the season after 22 matches as they turn their attention to the huge clash against Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
AmaZulu, who dropped to seventh place with 30 points from 22 matches, will be desperate to return to winning ways against TS Galaxy on Friday.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made a few changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Golden Arrows last week with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams returning to the starting line-up after a long injury layoff.
Downs and Bafana Bafana captain Williams, who has been out of action since the Brazilians’ 1-0 league defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium last month, replaced Denis Onyango in a huge boost for national coach Hugo Broos.
Broos will announce his squad for next month's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho in Polokwane and Benin in Ivory Coast on Thursday.
Other notable team news was Cardoso left influential midfielder Marcelo Allende out as he is sitting on three yellow cards, saving the Chilean for the crunch clash against Pirates.
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane went with his tried and tested team comprising his core players Veli Mothwa, Riaan Hanamub, Sandile Mthethwa, Ben Motshwari, Bongani Zungu and Pule Eksteen.
Sundowns opened the scoring when Shalulile benefited from a miscalculation from Mothwa, who moved off his line but missed the ball completely.
Khuliso Mudau delivered the ball into the box and Mothwa attacked but he did not connect with the ball, which fell in the path of Shalulile, whose century of goals for Dowsn came four-and-a-half years after joining them from Highlands Park in September 2020.
This leaves Shalulile 10 goals shy of the record held by club legend and former captain Daniel Mudau.
Sundowns were not done as substitute Sales showed composure in the box to beat Mothwa and put the match to bed.