Shalulile scores 100th goal for Sundowns as they beat AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns increased their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership to 18 points with a narrow 2-0 win over AmaZulu in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

Besides the important three home points gained, there was a significant individual achievement at Lucas Moripe Stadium for Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile, who scored his 100th goal for the Brazilians in the 51st minute.

Also, Brazilian striker Arthur Sales scored his fourth league goal in the closing stages (87th) as he begins to show his attacking worth for the team after a slow start in front of goal, though the big centre-forward's penchant for crucial assists often goes unnoticed.

Sundowns benefited from second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have played four games less, continuing to falter, being held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium.