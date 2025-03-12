Soccer

Du Preez aims to repay Chiefs with ‘20-plus goals’ for new two-year deal

12 March 2025 - 09:49
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Chumani Butsaka of Stellenbosch FC clashes with Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez wants to score at least 20 goals in the next two years as a token of appreciation to the club for renewing his deal by a further two years.

Du Preez is expected to spearhead Chiefs' attack when they host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

The striker recently penned a new two-year deal at Naturena, months before his three-year contract after joining Amakhosi from Stellenbosch FC in July 2022 was set to expire.

“As a player, you always play for a better contract. I am happy at the club. They have renewed me for two years, so I am pleased to be here for another two years,” Du Preez said.

“In those two years, I want to score more goals. I want to reach 20-plus goals. That's my aim for the two years I am going to spend here.”

Du Preez is raring to impress against City, suggesting facing Cape teams always awakens a beast in him.

Caretaker coach Muhsin Ertugral's Citizens are winless in eight games, with six defeats and two draws across all competitions.

‘Bhele’ Nomvethe on competing with Del Piero, writing matric exams at Chiefs

One of SA’s longest-playing pros did it all, winning titles in Scandinavia, exploring Europe’s cities, then coming home and doing more
Sport
1 day ago

In contrast, Amakhosi will try to win their third game in a row for the first time this season after beating Magesi FC and Stellenbosch FC in their last two outings, one in the league, the other in the Nedbank Cup.

“When I was at Stellenbosch, I played a lot of friendlies against City and I know how they are as a team and I know a few people there, so I am motivated to do well against them,” said Du Preez, who has scored three times in the league this season.

“I always get extra motivation when I play against Cape teams since I am also a Cape boy.”

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi confirmed the trio of Edson Castillo, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Wandile Duba have recovered from injuries and will be in contention on Wednesday night. 

SowetanLIVE

