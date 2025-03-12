“Probably, now, I cannot give the real value and the meaning of those 120 games, but let’s go for more,” Riveiro said.
Jose Riveiro downplays reaching 120 games with Orlando Pirates
Draw against Stellies, Sundowns’ big lead in Premiership and questions about coach’s future mark milestone
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Jose Riveiro, who is already Orlando Pirates' most-capped coach in the Premier Soccer League era, has downplayed amassing 120 games in charge of the Buccaneers, saying he “can't give the real value and the meaning” of the milestone.
Tuesday night's goalless Betway Premiership draw against 10-man Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium was Riveiro's 120th game as a Pirates coach.
Stellies defender Brian Onyango was red-carded in the 25th minute of the stalemate, where the result meant the second-placed Buccaneers (40 points from 18 matches) fell further behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (58 from 22), who beat AmaZulu 2-1 in Atteridgeville. Pirates have four games in hand.
Riveiro's record after 120 games
75 wins, 21 draws and 24 defeats
Since his arrival in July 2022, the Spaniard has won five trophies — three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups.
However, failing to win the league title in the past two seasons — where Pirates ended second but by huge 16 and 23-point margins — appears to be the reason Riveiro sounded unsatisfied after reaching his 120th game at the Soweto giants.
What makes matters worse is Pirates now appear also unlikely to win the league this season. The Buccaneers have been showing signs of fatigue, raising doubts they can reel in the huge gap on Sundowns, who are on course to clinch their eighth title in a row.
Five most-capped Pirates coaches in PSL era
1. Jose Riveiro: July 2022 – present (120 games)
2. Ruud Krol: July 2008 – June 2011 (99 games)
3. Milutin Sredojevic: August 2017 – August 2019 (80 games)* second spell
4. Josef Zinnbauer: December 2019 – August 2021 (68 games)
5. Roger De Sa: September 2012 – January 2014 (62 games)
