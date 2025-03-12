Soccer

Patrice Motsepe gets four more years, re-elected Caf president

Second term for SA mining magnate, credited with a turnaround at the governing body, will last until 2029

12 March 2025 - 11:47
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe during the Caf 14th extraordinary general assembly in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, where he was re-elected unopposed for a second four-year term.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected unopposed for a second term as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The South African's second term will see him serve four more years until 2029. 

Motsepe, credited with a financial turnaround of the long-ailing continental governing body and introducing new standards of professionalism, was re-elected at the 14th Caf extraordinary general assembly in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

He was first elected Caf president in the general assembly in Johannesburg in 2021.

Mining magnate Motsepe is the owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, from which he has stepped aside as president while serving as the leader of Caf.

In his absence, his son Tlhopie Motsepe is the chair of Sundowns.

