Slot hails ‘best game of football’, proud of how Liverpool exited Europe

While Liverpool boss Arne Slot called the team's exit from the Champions League a shock, he took solace in losing to an excellent Paris St Germain in a wildly entertaining two-legged tie that needed a penalty shoot-out to decide the outcome.

In what Slot labelled “the best game of football I've ever been involved in” PSG beat Liverpool 4-1 in the shoot-out to advance to the quarterfinals, winning Tuesday's second-leg match at Anfield 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ousmane Dembele.

“Yeah, of course it's a shock,” Slot said. “But if you have to go out, and go out in a way like we did against one of the best teams in Europe and make such a fight out of it, I hope and think every fan around the world was hoping this game just kept on going, that it wouldn't stop because it was incredible.

“And they, in the end, won.”

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved spot-kicks from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones, while the visitors converted all of their efforts.

Liverpool had won last week's first leg in Paris 1-0.