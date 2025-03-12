Soccer

Slot hails ‘best game of football’, proud of how Liverpool exited Europe

Supreme Barcelona dispatch Benfica, Kane helps Bayern ease past Leverkusen, Inter ease into quarters

12 March 2025 - 08:31 By Lori Ewing, Fernando Kallas, Karolos Grohmann and Trevor Stynes
Paris St Germain's Désiré Doué scores the decisive penalty past Liverpool's Alisson Becker to win the shoot-out of their Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Tuesday night.
Image: Reuters/Peter Powell

While Liverpool boss Arne Slot called the team's exit from the Champions League a shock, he took solace in losing to an excellent Paris St Germain in a wildly entertaining two-legged tie that needed a penalty shoot-out to decide the outcome.

In what Slot labelled “the best game of football I've ever been involved in” PSG beat Liverpool 4-1 in the shoot-out to advance to the quarterfinals, winning Tuesday's second-leg match at Anfield 1-0 thanks to a goal from Ousmane Dembele.

“Yeah, of course it's a shock,” Slot said. “But if you have to go out, and go out in a way like we did against one of the best teams in Europe and make such a fight out of it, I hope and think every fan around the world was hoping this game just kept on going, that it wouldn't stop because it was incredible.

“And they, in the end, won.”

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved spot-kicks from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones, while the visitors converted all of their efforts.

Liverpool had won last week's first leg in Paris 1-0.

Tuesday's loss was a rare low in Liverpool's season of highs. They hold a huge advantage in the Premier League title race and can hoist the League Cup trophy on Sunday with a victory over Newcastle United.

They were considered favourites to win their first Champions League title since 2019 after topping the table through the eight-game league phase, with victories in their first seven matches.

Slot had warned throughout, however, winning the league phase did not mean much, and it turned out he was right.

“We really showed ourselves, we can be proud of what we did, won seven games in a row. We got out in a way that I think we've impressed Europe,” Slot said.

“But yeah, it is something now to take into consideration that we end up first in the league table and then face Paris St Germain in the next round.

“We were so unlucky to play Paris St Germain, but in the end if you want to win the tournament you need to beat teams like PSG.”

PSG won a rip-roaring last-16 second-leg tie at Anfield 1-0 to send the game to penalties.

Dembele stunned the Anfield crowd with his 12th-minute goal against the run of play. Ibrahima Konate slid in to block Bradley Barcola's effort but pushed the ball away from goalkeeper Alisson in the process, and Dembele needed only to knock it into an empty net.

Also on Tuesday night, Raphinha scored twice and Lamine Yamal netted with a stunning strike as a superb Barcelona dismantled Benfica 3-1 in their second leg at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

It was an inspired evening for teenager Yamal who was virtually unplayable running up and down the right channel, creating most of Barca's scoring chances.

The 17-year-old Spain winger worked his magic with a spectacular solo run to gift Raphinha the opener in the 11th minute, leaving two opponents on the ground before crossing for the Brazil forward to poke the ball into the net with a close-range volley.

Benfica hit back through a Nicolas Otamendi header from a corner two minutes later, but Barca kept piling on the pressure with Yamal putting the home side back in front in the 28th minute with a swerving left-footed shot into keeper Anatoliy Trubin's top-right corner.

Raphinha extended Barca's lead from a quick counterattack in the 42nd minute to go top of the Champions League scoring chart this season with 11 goals. 

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scored one goal and set up another as his side beat hosts Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at BayArena in Leverkusen to advance with 5-0 on aggregate.

Kane, who netted twice in last week's 3-0 first leg win, tapped home from close range in the 52nd minute for a 10th Champions League goal that made him the first English player to score 10 times in a single European Cup season.

The England striker then delivered a one-touch pinpoint assist for Alphonso Davies to score the second goal in the 71st.

Man United plan to build ‘world’s greatest stadium’ rather than refurbish Old Trafford

Projected cost is close to R50bn for ground in Manchester that will be the largest in Britain
Sport
20 hours ago

Bayern, who also lead the Bundesliga title race with an eight-point gap over second-placed reigning champions Leverkusen, were the better side throughout and twice hit the woodwork through Jamal Musiala late in the game.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, without injured attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, had to wait more than an hour for their first effort on target and could do nothing to avoid their third straight loss across all competitions.

Inter Milan beat Feyenoord 2-1 at the San Siro to advance comfortably with a 4-1 aggregate win.

With a 2-0 cushion from the first leg, Inter looked to have wrapped the tie up in the eighth minute when Marcus Thuram scored a superb solo goal but Feyenoord were level on the night with a Jakub Moder penalty three minutes before the break.

Hakan Calhanoglu restored the hosts' lead from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half and Inter manager Simone Inzaghi could celebrate his 200th game in charge of the club in style.

Serie A leaders Inter will face Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern in the quarterfinals.

Tuesday's Uefa Champions League last 16 second leg results:

Liverpool 0 Paris St Germain 1

Aggregate 1-1 — PSG won 4-1 on penalties

Leverkusen 0 Bayern Munich 2

Bayern won 5-0 on aggregate

Inter Milan Feyenoord 1

Inter won 4-1 on aggregate

Barcelona 3 SL Benfica 1

Barcelona won 4-1 on aggregate

Reuters

