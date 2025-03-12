Sundowns’ Cardoso and AmaZulu’s Zwane — opinions on title race

“There is still a long way to go. Let's focus on the next match. It is only the next match [and] after that there will be another one and that’s how I see things until the end.”
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and AmaZulu counterpart Arthur Zwane gave contrasting responses when asked where the Betway Premiership trophy will end up at the end of the season.
The Brazilians increased their lead at the top of the standings to 18 points over second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have four games in hand, with a 2-0 win over AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.
After they registered their 19th win of the season in their 22nd game, Cardoso played down Downs' chances of winning the league. This despite the mammoth 18-point lead they have opened, extended by two points as second-placed Orlando Pirates were held to a draw by 10-man Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday.
Cardoso said there is still a long way to go in the season.
Zwane, whose team are in seventh place, had a different view. While he did not say it in so many words, he insinuated the league title is for the Brazilians to lose.
“Nothing at all, I don’t take anything in life for granted,” Cardoso said, as he turned his attention to Downs' crunch league clash against Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
“I have a lot of respect for myself and for football and this championship will be tough because no-one is going to give up. We need to keep the advantage we have as much as possible.
“We need to be as strong as possible, we need to prepare ourselves to the limit as best as possible. Any team can take points from any team in this championship if you don’t respect the game and don’t give your best.
“There is still a long way to go. Let's focus on the next match. It is only the next match [and] after that there will be another one and that’s how I see things until the end.”
Zwane said he doesn’t expect anything different in the run to the end of the campaign to what Sundowns have done over the past seven seasons, in all of which they lifted the trophy.
“They have been doing this for the past seven years, except when it was tight with Kaizer Chiefs [when Ernst Middendorp's Amakhosi blew the title on the final day in the 2019-2020 season]. It’s always been like this and we have to be realistic about football.
“Even if we had beaten Sundowns tonight [Tuesday], it was still not going to be easy because of the way they play, their structure and quality.
“When they go out to look for players they don’t go out for a player who is available, they go for a player who is going to add value to their team and that’s the difference.
“They are challenging every team now and we need time to be at that level.”
