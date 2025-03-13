“Shoeshine and piano” was made possible by players such as Mark Anderson, Ntombela, Rabie Moripe, Lucky Molefe, Johannes “Bricks” Mudau, Donald “Ace” Khuse, Alpheus “Go” Mabusela, Harold “Jazzy Queen” Legodi, Harris “TV4" Chueu and Bennett Masinga.
Ntombela said Sundowns teams of the past decade that have dominated the local scene, racking up seven Premiership titles in succession and competing strongly continentally, are no different to his generation's in the 1980s and 1990s under coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala and Trott Moloto.
He also explained how Tshabalala implemented the “shoeshine and piano” style that is still talked about to this day and the influence of the late Downs PRO Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mike Ntombela explains Sundowns’ ‘shoeshine and piano’
Legendary Brazilians captain says his generation was no different from Downs’ all-conquering team of the past decade
In the 57th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Mike “Nanana” Ntombela.
Ntombela, who also played for Wits University in its glory days, goes down memory lane as he reflects on a career that saw him lift numerous trophies along the way.
He spoke about his early days in Soweto playing football on the dusty streets and moving to Wits and later Sundowns, where he was part of the famed “shoeshine and piano” playing style.
‘Bhele’ Nomvethe on competing with Del Piero, writing matric exams at Chiefs
“Shoeshine and piano” was made possible by players such as Mark Anderson, Ntombela, Rabie Moripe, Lucky Molefe, Johannes “Bricks” Mudau, Donald “Ace” Khuse, Alpheus “Go” Mabusela, Harold “Jazzy Queen” Legodi, Harris “TV4" Chueu and Bennett Masinga.
Ntombela said Sundowns teams of the past decade that have dominated the local scene, racking up seven Premiership titles in succession and competing strongly continentally, are no different to his generation's in the 1980s and 1990s under coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala and Trott Moloto.
He also explained how Tshabalala implemented the “shoeshine and piano” style that is still talked about to this day and the influence of the late Downs PRO Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane.
WATCH MORE:
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kekana and Majoro on big Sundowns-Chiefs clash
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Matlaba and Netshodwe on Nedbank last 16’s tricky fixtures
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time as Sundowns host Pirates at Loftus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos