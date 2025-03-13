‘For me it’s forgotten’: Bafana boss Broos happy to smoke peace pipe with Adams

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Jayden Adams’ past indiscretion with the national team is ancient history and he is happy to have the exciting Mamelodi Sundowns star back in the national team.

Broos named Adams in the 23-man squad the coach announced at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.

The 23-year-old, then still playing for Stellenbosch FC, was booted out of Broos's camp for the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo in October last year (a 5-0 win in Gqeberha and 0-0 draw away) for disciplinary reasons and has not been included in a squad since.

Adams had gone missing after Stellies' MTN8 final defeat against Orlando Pirates days earlier and had not reported for Bafana duty.

The creative midfielder joined Sundowns in January and his form since then has been scintillating, banging down the door for another national selection.