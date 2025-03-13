“If you lose two of three matches maybe you will find yourself at number 12. If a player misses a chance, I didn't go to him to shout but what I want is a sense of responsibility.
Chiefs went into the City match on the back of a league win against Magesi FC last week and the weekend's Nedbank Cup last 16 victory against Stellenbosch FC and had high hopes for a third win in succession.
Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs strikers need to spend more time with teacher
Tunisian uses analogy of a child at school who is underperforming with marks after draw against City
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
In a desperate attempt to explain the failure of his attackers to score goals, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi used the analogy of an underperforming child at school.
Nabi said for the child to improve their marks they need to spend more time with teachers and that's what he will do after his attackers fired blanks in their 0-0 Betway Premiership draw with Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
Chiefs missed a number of glorious opportunities against City, the most glaring by midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala, whose shot went wide of the target from inside the penalty box after he stole the ball from opposition defender Nathan Fasika.
Amakhosi have only scored 22 league goals in 21 matches. Nabi’s attackers need to find their scoring form during the run-in as they will be pushing for a top three finish that comes with continental football.
“It is not dramatic but it is bad because it not the first time we had a chance to go up but we lost balls and mistakes are continuing from the start of the season,” Nabi said, as he again apologised to the fans for a draw that left his team sitting in eighth spot.
“You have a chance to go up and you lose the opportunity [and this happens numerous times]. We need to evaluate what the problem is, because we should have won maybe 4-0.”
Faced with this situation, Nabi took responsibility as three points could have moved Chiefs a few places up the ladder. Five points separate Chiefs and third-placed Sekhukhune United.
“We needed to score goals but we didn’t and I will take the responsibility because I want to protect my players. We had more opportunities to go up — if you win two games you are number three or four on the log.
“If you lose two of three matches maybe you will find yourself at number 12. If a player misses a chance, I didn't go to him to shout but what I want is a sense of responsibility.
“ I say to the players they must take responsibility; if you lose, its football. If your son comes back from school and every time the result is zero, maybe he needs more hours with the professor [teacher].”
Amakhosi have another tricky game against Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
“We need to analyse the situation because we have another important game this weekend and I will talk to my players to give them motivation so they can concentrate on preparation.
“We have to prepare for this game as if it is a final and hopefully we will win the three points. I am sorry for the fans, myself and the staff.”
Chiefs went into the City match on the back of a league win against Magesi FC last week and the weekend's Nedbank Cup last 16 victory against Stellenbosch FC and had high hopes for a third win in succession.
