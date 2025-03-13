Soccer

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says clash against Pirates not a title decider

We want to be in last part of the season 'able to compete in all competitions’

13 March 2025 - 17:37
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso ahead of the Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has again rejected the widely held notion that their crunch encounter against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium could be a title decider. 

The Brazilians visit the Buccaneers in their Betway Premiership clash on Sunday where a win for Sundowns will see them increase their lead at the top to 21 points - but with Pirates having four games in hand. 

It seems a strong position for Sundowns but things may change in the coming weeks if they drop points and Pirates win their games in hand. 

Then there is the unsolved Royal AM issue that could come into play to seriously complicate matters if the embattled club is ultimately kicked out of the league, which could affect the points scenario in various ways. 

“How I see the championship: from the very first moment I arrived here I said teams can lose points in any game,” Cardoso said, adding he won’t change his team's approach for this match. 

READ MORE

