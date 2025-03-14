Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed defender Rushwin Dortley will be out of action for an unspecified period after he underwent knee surgery.
Dortley suffered the injury during a league match at the beginning of the month and he missed outings against Magesi, Stellenbosch and Cape Town City.
He is also going to miss the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin in Polokwane and Ivory Coast next week.
Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley ruled out for unspecified period after knee surgery
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
“The surgery was deemed essential to ensure a full recovery and reports indicate it went smoothly. Amakhosi’s medical team is optimistic about Dortley’s prognosis.
“While the timeline for his return remains uncertain, there is hope he will be back on the field donning the iconic gold and black colours in the not too distant future,” the club said.
