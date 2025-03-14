Soccer

Hugo Broos satisfied with progress of Shandre Campbell at Club Brugge

14 March 2025 - 12:48
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Shandre Campbell in action for Club NXT against RWD Molenbeek.
Shandre Campbell in action for Club NXT against RWD Molenbeek.
Image: Shutterstock

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they are closely monitoring the progress of exciting South African teenage attacker Shandre Campbell at Club Brugge KV in Belgium. 

Campbell, who plays for Club Brugge’s second-tier side Club NXT, has made one appearance in the Jupiler Pro League and was recently on the bench during the last-16 stage of the Champions League against Aston Villa. 

Broos said Campbell, 19, is one of the youngsters on the list of a wider pool of Bafana players they are monitoring and they will get opportunities soon. 

“Thinking about young players and the list we have, he is someone we are looking at for the future of Bafana Bafana,” said Broos when he announced the squad for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin next week in Polokwane and Ivory Coast respectively.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mike Ntombela explains Sundowns’ ‘shoeshine and piano’

Legendary Brazilians captain says his generation was no different from Downs’ all-conquering team of the past decade
Sport
1 day ago

“He is on the list and I have heard positive things about him at Club Brugge. In November I was at a game in Brugge and the head of youth there told me he is close to the first team.  

“At the time, he had been on the bench a few times already and they are introducing him little by little to the first team.

“He chose a good team. They know how to give him the right information before he gets into the first team.

“I think next season he is someone who will get a chance at the club. With his capacity and quality, we can have a good, young and talented footballer player for Bafana.” 

READ MORE:

Pirates striker Mabasa ahead of Downs clash: ‘Anything is possible’

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa strongly believes the team’s chances of winning the Premier Soccer League do not hinge on Sunday’s ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Mammila not fazed by doubters as he is elevated to sporting director at Chippa

He believes the role of sporting director, which merges coaching and administration, might be ideal for his skillset
Sport
8 hours ago

Rassie invited Bafana coach Broos to ‘spend a few days’ at Bok training

‘We agreed we should see each other in the future to discuss how I manage a team, how he manages a team’
Sport
21 hours ago

Broos recalls Sundowns’ Adams to Bafana squad, forgives previous indiscretion

Boss looking for his team to ‘make a big step towards qualification’ with wins against Lesotho and Benin
Sport
1 day ago

Patrice Motsepe gets four more years, re-elected Caf president

Second term for SA mining magnate, credited with a turnaround at the governing body, will last until 2029.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New SA teen sprint sensation slays African 100m king Omanyala in Pretoria Sport
  2. Maharaj makes merry against Titans to take Dolphins to One-Day Cup final Cricket
  3. Rassie invited Bafana coach Broos to ‘spend a few days’ at Bok training Soccer
  4. New local water polo body formed amid split with Swimming SA Sport
  5. Invest in infrastructure, Motsepe urges governments as he returns as Caf ... Soccer

Latest Videos

South Korean airliner destroyed by blaze before flight | REUTERS
UN report accuses Israel of genocidal acts and sexual violence | REUTERS