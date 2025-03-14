Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they are closely monitoring the progress of exciting South African teenage attacker Shandre Campbell at Club Brugge KV in Belgium.
Campbell, who plays for Club Brugge’s second-tier side Club NXT, has made one appearance in the Jupiler Pro League and was recently on the bench during the last-16 stage of the Champions League against Aston Villa.
Broos said Campbell, 19, is one of the youngsters on the list of a wider pool of Bafana players they are monitoring and they will get opportunities soon.
“Thinking about young players and the list we have, he is someone we are looking at for the future of Bafana Bafana,” said Broos when he announced the squad for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin next week in Polokwane and Ivory Coast respectively.
Hugo Broos satisfied with progress of Shandre Campbell at Club Brugge
Image: Shutterstock
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mike Ntombela explains Sundowns’ ‘shoeshine and piano’
“He is on the list and I have heard positive things about him at Club Brugge. In November I was at a game in Brugge and the head of youth there told me he is close to the first team.
“At the time, he had been on the bench a few times already and they are introducing him little by little to the first team.
“He chose a good team. They know how to give him the right information before he gets into the first team.
“I think next season he is someone who will get a chance at the club. With his capacity and quality, we can have a good, young and talented footballer player for Bafana.”
