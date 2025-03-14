Soccer

Pirates striker Mabasa ahead of Downs clash: ‘Anything is possible’

14 March 2025 - 09:30 By Sihle Ndebele
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa ahead of Bucs' massive Betway Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa strongly believes the team’s chances of winning the Premier Soccer League do not hinge on Sunday’s showdown against perennial league winners and current leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, because "anything is possible in football".

Second-placed Pirates, who are 18 points behind Sundowns with four games in hand, host the Brazilians at FNB Stadium (3.30pm) on Sunday.

"I don’t think our title chances depend on this game against Sundowns," Mabasa said.

"We still have a lot of games to play, a lot of points to fight for and anything is possible in football. But we know that on Sunday we have to go out there and fight. Hopefully we get all three points, which would take us in the right direction if we want to win this league."

Pirates have already clinched the MTN8 this season, their third on the trot.

The title-chasers are also in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals and Nedbank Cup semifinals.

