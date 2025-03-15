Soccer

Man City held to 2-2 home draw by Brighton

15 March 2025 - 19:31 By Lori Ewing
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Georginio Rutter of Brighton and Hove Albion is tackled by Vitor Reis of Manchester City during their Premier League at Etihad Stadium.
Georginio Rutter of Brighton and Hove Albion is tackled by Vitor Reis of Manchester City during their Premier League at Etihad Stadium.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City could only muster a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, dropping points in a blow to their hopes of playing European football next season.

Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush struck for Pep Guardiola's men, but Brighton equalised with a second-half own goal by City defender Abdukodir Khusanov after Pervis Estupinan had scored the visitors' first.

The draw kept champions City provisionally fifth in the Premier League table on 48 points after 29 games and Brighton are a point behind in seventh.

Haaland struck from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Marmoush was brought down by Adam Webster.

Man Utd coach Amorim sees progress but more work to be done

Manchester United's ability to keep their cool after conceding goals in their past two games shows the club has made progress, coach Ruben Amorim ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Estupinan levelled 10 minutes later when he caught goalkeeper Stefan Ortega flat-footed with a brilliant free kick off the post.

City reclaimed the lead through Marmoush's 39th-minute goal, with Ilkay Gundogan laying the ball off for the Egyptian who unleashed a blistering shot into the net.

Khusanov's attempt to clear Webster's header from a corner soon after the interval drew the visitors level once again.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Slot hails ‘best game of football’, proud of how Liverpool exited Europe

Supreme Barcelona dispatch Benfica, Kane helps Bayern ease past Leverkusen, Inter ease into quarters
Sport
3 days ago

Champions League qualification won’t come from the sky, says Man City’s Guardiola

Champions City could drop out of the top four if Chelsea avoid defeat against Leicester City on Sunday
Sport
6 days ago

Chelsea’s 2024 squad most expensive ever in Europe, says Uefa report

Chelsea's squad at the end of the 2024 financial year was the most expensive ever assembled in Europe in terms of transfer fees, according to a ...
Sport
1 week ago

Galatasaray accuse Mourinho of ‘racist statements’ after Istanbul derby

Fenerbahce manager said the home side’s bench had been ‘jumping like monkeys’
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  2. New SA teen sprint sensation slays African 100m king Omanyala in Pretoria Sport
  3. Rassie invited Bafana coach Broos to ‘spend a few days’ at Bok training Soccer
  4. Maharaj makes merry against Titans to take Dolphins to One-Day Cup final Cricket
  5. Jose Riveiro downplays reaching 120 games with Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Singer Nick Soul launched his debut album Timeless
GRAMMYs: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate ICONIC Whitney Houston and ...