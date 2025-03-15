Manchester City could only muster a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, dropping points in a blow to their hopes of playing European football next season.
Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush struck for Pep Guardiola's men, but Brighton equalised with a second-half own goal by City defender Abdukodir Khusanov after Pervis Estupinan had scored the visitors' first.
The draw kept champions City provisionally fifth in the Premier League table on 48 points after 29 games and Brighton are a point behind in seventh.
Haaland struck from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Marmoush was brought down by Adam Webster.
Man City held to 2-2 home draw by Brighton
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images
Estupinan levelled 10 minutes later when he caught goalkeeper Stefan Ortega flat-footed with a brilliant free kick off the post.
City reclaimed the lead through Marmoush's 39th-minute goal, with Ilkay Gundogan laying the ball off for the Egyptian who unleashed a blistering shot into the net.
Khusanov's attempt to clear Webster's header from a corner soon after the interval drew the visitors level once again.
Reuters
