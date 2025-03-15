Soccer

Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng gets Broos boost ahead of Downs clash

15 March 2025 - 10:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Relebohile Mofokeng has received a timely boost ahead of Orlando Pirates’ crunch Betway Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns, in the form of the full backing of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. 

Mofokeng has been off the boil in the league recently but Broos included him in his squad for 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin in Polokwane and Ivory Coast next week. 

But before he is occupied with national team matters, Mofokeng has a chance to add to his two league goals when Pirates take on Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday. 

A good performance against Sundowns, who are looking to increase their lead at the top of the standings to a massive 21 points, may boost Mofokeng’s confidence and chances of playing against Lesotho and Benin. 

“There is so much around Relebohile Mofokeng for the moment,” said Broos when asked how he is going to manage him in the national team. 

MORE:

