Soccer

Arsenal keep alive faint title hopes with 1-0 win over Chelsea

16 March 2025 - 18:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal's Declan Rice and Mikel Merino celebrate after the match.
Arsenal's Declan Rice and Mikel Merino celebrate after the match.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Arsenal defeated London rivals Chelsea 1-0 for their first win in four Premier League games on Sunday as a headed goal by stand-in striker Mikel Merino boosted their faint hopes of catching up with runaway leaders Liverpool.

Merino scored in the 20th minute when he stooped to flick his looping header over Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal after a Martin Odegaard corner.

The Spanish midfielder, who has led Arsenal's attack in the absence of injured colleagues in recent weeks, came close to a second goal in the 60th minute but his side-footed volley was kept out by a fine save by Sanchez.

Chelsea were also missing firepower up front with top scorer Cole Palmer absent through injury while centre forward Nicolas Jackson remains sidelined, also due to injury.

Without them, Chelsea struggled to threaten Arsenal's backline. The closest they came to an equaliser was in the 37th minute when defender Marc Cucurella hammered an angled volley at David Raya only for the ball to squeeze through the Arsenal goalkeeper's hands and go just wide.

The win left second-placed Arsenal 12 points behind Liverpool who face Newcastle United in the League Cup final later on Sunday.

Both the top two teams have played 29 games with a further nine rounds of fixtures to go.

Chelsea are fourth, one point ahead of Manchester City and five behind third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Man City held to 2-2 home draw by Brighton

Manchester City could only muster a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, dropping points in a blow to their hopes of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man Utd coach Amorim sees progress but more work to be done

Manchester United's ability to keep their cool after conceding goals in their past two games shows the club has made progress, coach Ruben Amorim ...
Sport
1 day ago

Slot hails ‘best game of football’, proud of how Liverpool exited Europe

Supreme Barcelona dispatch Benfica, Kane helps Bayern ease past Leverkusen, Inter ease into quarters
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Whirlwind Walaza breaks 10-second barrier over 100m to join elite group Sport
  2. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  3. Swimming South Africa pours cold water on new national water polo body Sport
  4. Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng gets Broos boost ahead of Downs clash Soccer
  5. Jose Riveiro downplays reaching 120 games with Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found - Official Trailer | Directed by Raoul Peck | ...
Mandisi Dyantyis - CWAKA "One Night Only"