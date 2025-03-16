Soccer

Newcastle end trophy drought with League Cup final win over Liverpool

16 March 2025 - 20:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Newcastle United's Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope celebrate after winning the Carabao Cup.
Newcastle United's Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope celebrate after winning the Carabao Cup.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought as they beat Liverpool 2-1 to win the League Cup with goals in each half by Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sparking a Geordie party at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Local hero Burn gave Newcastle a deserved lead in the 45th minute when the defender thumped in a header from a corner.

Roared on by a sea of fans clad in black and white, Newcastle took complete control of the match seven minutes after the break when Swedish forward Isak swept a shot past Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Premier League leaders Liverpool finally mustered a response when Federico Chiesa halved the deficit in stoppage time but the damage was done and the day belonged to Eddie Howe's Newcastle who won the club's first domestic trophy since 1955.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Whirlwind Walaza breaks 10-second barrier over 100m to join elite group Sport
  2. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  3. Swimming South Africa pours cold water on new national water polo body Sport
  4. Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng gets Broos boost ahead of Downs clash Soccer
  5. Jose Riveiro downplays reaching 120 games with Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

The Electric State | Final Trailer | Netflix
THE OUTRUN - Official Trailer - Starring Saoirse Ronan and Paapa Essiedu