Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Pirates beat Sundowns to stay in the title race
As coach Pitso Mosimane once famously proclaimed, this thing still has a heartbeat and we wait for another twist in the tale.
The Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Buccaneers arrived at FNB Stadium not wearing the favourites tag, but they turned the tables with a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns to stay relevant in the title race.
With this important win, secured through a first-half brace by Mofokeng in front of a good crowd at FNB Stadium, Pirates have narrowed the gap on Sundowns to 15 points and they have four games in hand.
This match will also serve as a massive morale booster for Mofokeng, who has been off the boil in the past few matches having last scored a league goal in the 1-0 win over Magesi in December.
The other positive for Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is that teenager Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 19, passed this test with flying colours as he rarely set a foot wrong in the heart of the defence.
Mbokazi, who played in the last three matches for Pirates against Stellenbosch and Chippa United in the league and SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup, looked assured against the potent Sundowns attack of Lucas Ribeiro, Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners.
Mbokazi was the least experienced player for Pirates as Riveiro went with a strong line-up that included players such as Sipho Chaine, Tapelo Xoki, Deano van Rooyen, Makhehlene Makhaula, Deon Hotto, Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa.
For Sundowns, coach Miguel Cardoso also rolled out the big guns in Ronwen Williams, Lucas Suárez, who had a poor game and was substituted in the second half, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende, Rayners and Shalulile.
Pirates took the lead inside four minutes when Mofokeng connected with a cross from Makgopa for his third goal of the season as they made their intentions clear early on.
Mofokeng registered his brace after five minutes when his curling shot went past Kekana and the outstretched hands of Williams as the Buccaneers went off to a dream start.
Pirates must be credited for applying and taking their chances, but at the same time it must be said that they received a helping hand by poor defending from Suarez, who was at fault for both goals.
Sundowns nearly pulled one back after 21 minutes when Kekana’s header bounced off the upright from a corner kick by Mokoena.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who has two important 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin this week, must have been worried when Mudau and Mofokeng went down in the first half but they were able to continue.
Mudau pulled one back for Sundowns after 67 minutes when he connected with a defence-splitting pass from Rayners to beat Chaine, but Pirates had the last laugh as they remained relevant in this two-horse race for the title.