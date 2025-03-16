Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Pirates beat Sundowns to stay in the title race

As coach Pitso Mosimane once famously proclaimed, this thing still has a heartbeat and we wait for another twist in the tale.

The Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Buccaneers arrived at FNB Stadium not wearing the favourites tag, but they turned the tables with a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns to stay relevant in the title race.

With this important win, secured through a first-half brace by Mofokeng in front of a good crowd at FNB Stadium, Pirates have narrowed the gap on Sundowns to 15 points and they have four games in hand.

This match will also serve as a massive morale booster for Mofokeng, who has been off the boil in the past few matches having last scored a league goal in the 1-0 win over Magesi in December.