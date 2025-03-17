‘I do things in my own way,’ says Man United’s Fernandes on Keane criticism

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said he has plenty of respect for the Premier League club's former skipper Roy Keane but he wants to do things in his own way after the Irishman criticised his work rate.

Fernandes, who was named man of the match for his performance in United's 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, was criticised by Keane in an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast.

The 30-year-old Portugal midfielder has often been criticised for his on-field demeanour and has admitted in the past that his gesticulating and complaining can rile up both teammates and opponents.