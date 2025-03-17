As South African football fans wait to hear who won the auction to buy Royal AM, football administrator turned politician David “Mazolman” Skosana has confirmed a consortium he represented has failed to secure the club.
The club is bring auctioned after being put under South African Revenue Service curatorship in November.
“We were told we would know by 4pm [on Monday], but thus far we didn’t get any correspondence from the curator. So it means we didn’t make it and we accept that,” Skosana said.
Sars curator Jaco Venter is expected to announce the winning bidder later on Monday. Skosana confirmed a consortium he represented put in a R15m bid, but it is understood the winning bidder pitched R25m.
‘Mazolman’ confirms bid to buy Royal AM flopped
‘This was about the highest bidder and it is clear ours was not the highest,’ says David Skosana
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images
As South African football fans wait to hear who won the auction to buy Royal AM, football administrator turned politician David “Mazolman” Skosana has confirmed a consortium he represented has failed to secure the club.
The club is bring auctioned after being put under South African Revenue Service curatorship in November.
“We were told we would know by 4pm [on Monday], but thus far we didn’t get any correspondence from the curator. So it means we didn’t make it and we accept that,” Skosana said.
Sars curator Jaco Venter is expected to announce the winning bidder later on Monday. Skosana confirmed a consortium he represented put in a R15m bid, but it is understood the winning bidder pitched R25m.
Gayton McKenzie promises Celtic return after Royal AM put up for sale
“This was about the highest bidder and it is clear that ours was not the highest,” added Skosana, who is also an MK Party MP.
“We were planning to relocate the club to KwaNdebele, but hopefully there will be another opportunity.”
He conceded purchasing Royal, who are bottom of the Betway Premiership log having not played since December over the club's Sars issue, effectively meant one was buying a Motsepe Foundation Championship (first division) status.
It’s official: MaMkhize’s troubled Royal AM club is up for sale
“We were fully aware of the situation but felt we could rescue the team. We will keep on looking.”
The winning bidder will have to accept Royal with their debts and a Fifa transfer ban, which will only be lifted once Samir Nurković, the club's former striker who now plays for SuperSport United, has been paid R15m.
The Sars curator put up a public notice early this month announcing the club would be auctioned in a bid to recoup a reported R40m tax debt owed by Royal owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
MARC STRYDOM | With rare introspection, PSL might admit own role in Royal mess
PSL’s best option in Royal mess may be to amend constitution, expel club: expert
Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup, allowing Milford to meet Sekhukhune
Royal players told to be ready for action as club shoots down sale reports: source
No end to Royal AM mess as players unpaid, little chance of return to play
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos