Soccer

‘Mazolman’ confirms bid to buy Royal AM flopped

‘This was about the highest bidder and it is clear ours was not the highest,’ says David Skosana

17 March 2025 - 19:03
Nkareng Matshe Sports editor
David 'Mazolman' Skosana. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

As South African football fans wait to hear who won the auction to buy Royal AM, football administrator turned politician David “Mazolman” Skosana has confirmed a consortium he represented has failed to secure the club.

The club is bring auctioned after being put under South African Revenue Service curatorship in November.

“We were told we would know by 4pm [on Monday], but thus far we didn’t get any correspondence from the curator. So it means we didn’t make it and we accept that,” Skosana said.

Sars curator Jaco Venter is expected to announce the winning bidder later on Monday. Skosana confirmed a consortium he represented put in a R15m bid, but it is understood the winning bidder pitched R25m.

READ MORE

