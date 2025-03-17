Soccer

Same tune as Nabi calls for patience after defeat, says Chiefs are rebuilding

Loss against Richards Bay a blow for Amakhosi, who remain in eighth place as pressure mounts on coach

17 March 2025 - 12:17
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during their Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during their Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has for the umpteenth time this season emphasised the need for patience at the club and trust in the process after suffering their ninth Betway Premiership defeat, 2-0 to Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat was a blow for Chiefs, who remained in eighth place in the log table with 29 points from 22 matches.

After the side's inconsistent run, the pressure continues to mount on Nabi, but the Tunisian coach remains optimistic he will turn his team's fortunes around and believes they are on the right track.

“We are rebuilding a team and a big club such as Kaizer Chiefs is not built in six or seven months — you need more time than that,” Nabi said in his post-match press conference.

“We know exactly what we need to have a better team or club. It is not that today, because we are losing, then tomorrow when we are winning we say the opposite. I have to emphasise we are in the building process and we know exactly what we need.”

Fezile Gcaba (48th minute) and Yanele Mbuthuma (72nd) scored in the second half to hand Bay the maximum points. In their past five league matches, Amakhosi have only managed to find the back of the net twice and have not scored in their previous two.

Nabi is now looking forward to the Fifa international break to work on a few things before their next fixture against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on March 30.

“We play games every three days and there is not much you can work on when you play every three days. We have been struggling in that area [scoring] and we hope with the international break we can work on certain things.

“After they [Bay] scored early in the second half the team became nervous as they tried to come back, and when you do that you leave a lot of spaces behind, which they took advantage of to score the second goal.

“Against a low block, like they were playing, with a lot of people inside and around the box, we tried to do combinations and make crosses.

“But we were lacking a bit for a big striker who can fight for the ball and we have to give credit to Richards Bay; they fought for the three points.”

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Chiefs' inconsistent form continues as Bay show them stars

It was another frustrating afternoon for inconsistent Kaizer Chiefs as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership match at ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Pirates beat Sundowns to stay in the title race

As coach Pitso Mosimane once famously proclaimed, this thing still has a heartbeat and we wait for another twist in the tale.
Sport
22 hours ago

Pirates coach Riveiro shows faith in teenage defender Mbokazi for clash against Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro showed faith in teenage defender Mbekezile Mbokazi by including him in the starting line-up for the Betway ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hugo Broos satisfied with progress of Shandre Campbell at Club Brugge

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they are closely monitoring the progress of exciting South African teenage attacker Shandre Campbell at Club ...
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng gets Broos boost ahead of Downs clash

Relebohile Mofokeng has received a timely boost ahead of Orlando Pirates’ crunch Betway Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns, in the form of the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Whirlwind Walaza breaks 10-second barrier over 100m to join elite group Sport
  2. Swimming South Africa pours cold water on new national water polo body Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Riveiro shows faith in teenage defender Mbokazi for clash against ... Soccer
  5. Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Pirates beat Sundowns to stay in the title race Soccer

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith