Slot keeps calm, carries on as Wembley woe completes tough week for Liverpool

It has taken Liverpool manager Arne Slot eight months to lose two games in a row and the Dutchman was in no mood to let Sunday's League Cup final defeat by Newcastle United turn a blip into a full-blown crisis.

The 2-1 defeat at Wembley compounded a difficult week for Slot's Liverpool, who exited the Champions League in the last 16 to Paris St Germain in a crushing penalty shoot-out defeat on Tuesday.

Yet, while two shots at silverware had evaporated in the space of six days, a healthy 12-point lead atop the Premier League ensured Slot was not in panic mode.

“We are here, one of the biggest clubs in the world, Liverpool, but it's not for the first time in their history or in the last two seasons that they've lost two games. This is part of playing football,” he told reporters at Wembley.

“It was a tough week, but it was also a week where we extended our [Premier League] lead to 12 points from maybe 10. So it wasn't all negative but, yeah, the last two were definitely not the way we wanted it to be.”