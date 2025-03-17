Soccer

Title race will go down to the wire, says Sundowns coach Cardoso

‘Today [Sunday] I lost the game but I don’t feel like a loser because I felt my team fought until the end for a result’

17 March 2025 - 13:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jose Riveiro and Miguel Cardoso during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on March 16 in Johannesburg.
Jose Riveiro and Miguel Cardoso during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on March 16 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has predicted his team and Orlando Pirates will still drop points, insisting the title race will go down to the wire.

Second-placed Pirates outwitted table-topping Sundowns 2-1 in their big Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Sunday, thanks to Relebohile Mofokeng's quick-fire brace (fourth and fifth minutes) in the first five minutes of the game. Khuliso Mudau pulled one back for Downs in the 66th.

The outcome reduced the points gap between the two sides to 15, with Pirates having played four games less, which effectively means the gap would be cut to three if they win those matches in hand.

“I am sure Pirates and Sundowns will still lose points because they have tough matches to play but let's hope we can minimise losses,” Cardoso said.

“It would be fantastic if we win all our matches until the end. If not, we will hope Pirates drop points — this championship will be open until the end, for sure.

“The result is what it is. Before the game I said that whatever would happen today [Sunday], the title race would still be on, so let's go to the next matches and see what will happen.”

Cardoso maintained he did not feel like a loser despite the result, suggesting he was proud of his troops' overall effort.

“Today I lost the game but I don't feel like a loser because I felt my team fought until the end for a result. The boys reacted in a difficult environment and context.

“Emotionally, they were strong enough to keep themselves in the match until the last minute.”

The Brazilians' next game will be the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal away to Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis — Cardoso's previous club, who he steered to last season's final — on April 1.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Same tune as Nabi calls for patience after defeat, says Chiefs are rebuilding

Loss against Richards Bay a blow for Amakhosi, who remain in eighth place as pressure mounts on coach
Sport
3 hours ago

Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Pirates beat Sundowns to stay in the title race

As coach Pitso Mosimane once famously proclaimed, this thing still has a heartbeat and we wait for another twist in the tale.
Sport
22 hours ago

Chiefs' inconsistent form continues as Bay show them stars

It was another frustrating afternoon for inconsistent Kaizer Chiefs as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership match at ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Pirates coach Riveiro shows faith in teenage defender Mbokazi for clash against Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro showed faith in teenage defender Mbekezile Mbokazi by including him in the starting line-up for the Betway ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hugo Broos satisfied with progress of Shandre Campbell at Club Brugge

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they are closely monitoring the progress of exciting South African teenage attacker Shandre Campbell at Club ...
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng gets Broos boost ahead of Downs clash

Relebohile Mofokeng has received a timely boost ahead of Orlando Pirates’ crunch Betway Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns, in the form of the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Whirlwind Walaza breaks 10-second barrier over 100m to join elite group Sport
  2. Swimming South Africa pours cold water on new national water polo body Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Riveiro shows faith in teenage defender Mbokazi for clash against ... Soccer
  5. Relebohile Mofokeng-inspired Pirates beat Sundowns to stay in the title race Soccer

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith