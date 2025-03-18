Premier League ‘appalled’ by racist abuse directed at Chelsea’s Fofana

The Premier League said it was appalled by the racial abuse suffered by Chelsea centreback Wesley Fofana on social media after his side's 1-0 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday.

The 24-year-old France international posted on his Instagram story the screenshots of racist messages he received and said “stupidity and cruelty can no longer hide”.

“The Premier League is appalled by the abuse suffered by Chelsea's Wesley Fofana after their match against Arsenal. We will offer our full support to Wesley and the club,” the Premier League said.

“We work with the social media platforms and the authorities to ensure any individuals found guilty of abuse face the strongest possible consequences.”