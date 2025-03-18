Soccer

Premier League ‘appalled’ by racist abuse directed at Chelsea’s Fofana

18 March 2025 - 11:06 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana and Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard battle for the ball in their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Daniel Hambury/EPA/BackpagePix

The Premier League said it was appalled by the racial abuse suffered by Chelsea centreback Wesley Fofana on social media after his side's 1-0 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday.

The 24-year-old France international posted on his Instagram story the screenshots of racist messages he received and said “stupidity and cruelty can no longer hide”.

“The Premier League is appalled by the abuse suffered by Chelsea's Wesley Fofana after their match against Arsenal. We will offer our full support to Wesley and the club,” the Premier League said.

“We work with the social media platforms and the authorities to ensure any individuals found guilty of abuse face the strongest possible consequences.”

Fofana said on Monday that social media platforms had to take steps to prevent abuse.

“It's not just football; it's not just a 'game' when some believe that their skin colour makes them superior to others.” he said.

“It's time for things to change, for platforms to take action, and everyone to take responsibility.”

Chelsea said they were disgusted by the “recent rise in online racial abuse towards our players” and that the abuse would not be tolerated.

Reuters

