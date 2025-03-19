Soccer

Five key players for Bafana in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Win against the neighbours crucial as Hugo Broos’ team chase a place at Canada, Mexico, US 2026

19 March 2025 - 12:29
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana in their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on October 11 2024.
Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana in their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on October 11 2024.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night (6pm) looking to go top of Group C ahead of Rwanda. 

South Africa’s preparations were slightly affected by withdrawals with coach Hugo Broos forced to replace Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi, centreback Rushwin Dortley of Kaizer Chiefs and left-back Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns. 

In their places, he called up in Stellenbosch centreback Thabo Moloisane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule and 21-year-old defender Vuyo Letlapa of Sekhukhune United. 

Here are the five South African players who are going to be key for Bafana as they look to claim all the three points:

1) Ronwen Williams 

Williams returned to action for Mamelodi Sundowns from an injury layoff against AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates and is available to lead the team in their search for third qualifying win. Lesotho will battle to breach South Africa's net with the world-class keeper in South Africa's goal.

2) Grant Kekana 

The Sundowns centreback has been one of his clubs' most consistent performers in all competitions this season and Broos, after the withdrawals, is likely to pair him with Siyabonga Ngezana in the heart of the defence. 

3) Teboho Mokoena 

The dynamic Downs star has made that central defensive midfield position his own for both club and country and Broos will again entrust him with that position, possibly alongside club teammate Bathusi Aubaas.

4) Percy Tau 

The Qatar SC attacker is back with the national team and is expected to walk back into the starting line-up as part of an attack that should include either Lyle Foster, Elias Mokwana or Iqraam Rayners.

5) Lyle Foster 

Whenever he is fully fit, the Burnley striker will always the favourite to start upfront because of his pedigree and ability to find the back of the net. Broos is likely to give him the leading role at centre-forward.

