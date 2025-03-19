Five key players for Bafana in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Bafana Bafana take on Lesotho in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night (6pm) looking to go top of Group C ahead of Rwanda.

South Africa’s preparations were slightly affected by withdrawals with coach Hugo Broos forced to replace Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi, centreback Rushwin Dortley of Kaizer Chiefs and left-back Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns.

In their places, he called up in Stellenbosch centreback Thabo Moloisane, Polokwane City midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule and 21-year-old defender Vuyo Letlapa of Sekhukhune United.

Here are the five South African players who are going to be key for Bafana as they look to claim all the three points:

1) Ronwen Williams

Williams returned to action for Mamelodi Sundowns from an injury layoff against AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates and is available to lead the team in their search for third qualifying win. Lesotho will battle to breach South Africa's net with the world-class keeper in South Africa's goal.