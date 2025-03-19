Soccer

Manchester United to increase season ticket prices by around 5%

Club understands ‘any price rise is unwelcome, especially during a period of underperformance on the pitch’

19 March 2025 - 11:52 By Janina Nuno Rios
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A general view inside Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's Uefa Europa League last 16 second Leg match agianst Real Sociedad on March 13.
A general view inside Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's Uefa Europa League last 16 second Leg match agianst Real Sociedad on March 13.
Image: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United announced on Monday a rise of around 5% in season ticket prices at Old Trafford for 2025-26 in the latest effort to tackle the Premier League club's financial issues.

Prices for tickets to men's matches will increase by an average of £2.50 (R60), with the exception of under-16s.

“After 11 consecutive years of price freezes, we increased prices by five percent for the past two seasons and intend to do the same for next season to offset continued rises in operating costs,” United CEO Omar Berrada said.

“We understand any price rise is unwelcome, especially during a period of underperformance on the pitch, and we listened carefully to the strong arguments put forward by the Fan Advisory Board in favour of a freeze.

“However, the club has decided it would not be right to keep prices unchanged while costs rise and the club continues to face financial issues.

“We have kept the increase to the lowest possible level and protected our youngest season-ticket holders from any rises, while ensuring the club remains financially strong enough to invest in improving the team.”

United are languishing 13th in the Premier League table and thousands of fans staged protests against the club's ownership earlier this month.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said the latest ticket price increase was “less than many feared” but expressed disappointment that the club had ignored the call for a widespread price freeze.

Injured Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Brazil, Uruguay

Star player scored stunning goal for Inter Miami on Sunday, but felt a muscle discomfort
Sport
1 day ago

“For several months we have argued long and hard that the club need to look at the big picture and freeze ticket prices for next season,” read a MUST statement.

“Other clubs have done that already and at United it would have sent a powerful message about the need for everyone to pull together to get the club out of the very difficult position it finds itself in.”

Having announced 150 to 200 job cuts last month, United last week unveiled plans to build a new £2bn (R47bn), 100,000-seater stadium, which would be the largest in Britain.

United's current total debt, including £300m in outstanding transfer fees, is in excess of £1bn.

Reuters

READ MORE

Premier League ‘appalled’ by racist abuse directed at Chelsea’s Fofana

France international posted screenshots of racist messages he received on his Instagram story
Sport
1 day ago

‘I do things in my own way,’ says Man United’s Fernandes on Keane criticism

‘I have huge respect for Roy Keane and I accept there's a lot of margin for improvement in my game’
Sport
1 day ago

Slot keeps calm, carries on as Wembley woe completes tough week for Liverpool

Healthy 12-point lead atop the EPL ensured manager was not in panic mode
Sport
2 days ago

Newcastle end trophy drought with League Cup final win over Liverpool

Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought as they beat Liverpool 2-1 to win the League Cup with goals in each half by Dan Burn and ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Mazolman’ confirms bid to buy Royal AM flopped Soccer
  2. Ex-footballer Khumalo makes history defeating Bopape to become SA champ Sport
  3. Broos ‘a bit angry’ about late info from Pirates on Maswanganyi withdrawal Soccer
  4. Premier League ‘appalled’ by racist abuse directed at Chelsea’s Fofana Soccer
  5. Pirates coach Riveiro shows faith in teenage defender Mbokazi for clash against ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Bail hearing for SASSA officials accused of fraud postponed to April 1
Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025