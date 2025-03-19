Manchester United to increase season ticket prices by around 5%

Manchester United announced on Monday a rise of around 5% in season ticket prices at Old Trafford for 2025-26 in the latest effort to tackle the Premier League club's financial issues.

Prices for tickets to men's matches will increase by an average of £2.50 (R60), with the exception of under-16s.

“After 11 consecutive years of price freezes, we increased prices by five percent for the past two seasons and intend to do the same for next season to offset continued rises in operating costs,” United CEO Omar Berrada said.

“We understand any price rise is unwelcome, especially during a period of underperformance on the pitch, and we listened carefully to the strong arguments put forward by the Fan Advisory Board in favour of a freeze.