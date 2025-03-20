Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and Mosimane

20 March 2025 - 15:31 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
In the 58th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena and Oupa “Ace” Manyisa. 

Mokoena and Manyisa, who played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, go down memory lane as they reflect on their respective careers. 

Mokoena and Manyisa speak about their high hopes for Bafana Bafana to get all six points during their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin. 

As former Pirates players, they are excited about how their former club is producing young players such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota and Siyabonga Ndlozi. 

They also share their memories of coach Pitso Mosimane who coached them during their stay at Sundowns where they won league titles and cup competitions. 

