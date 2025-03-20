Soccer

POLL | Will Bafana Bafana’s confidence for Friday's match against Lesotho lead to their demise?

20 March 2025 - 12:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena celebrates with his teammate during the 2024-2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena celebrates with his teammate during the 2024-2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Image: Werner Hills

Bafana Bafana, currently second in their World Cup qualifying group with seven points, will face Lesotho in a crucial match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday (kickoff at 6pm).

A win could propel Bafana to the top of their group as they will travel to Ivory Coast on Sunday to meet Benin at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on Tuesday.

Victories against Lesotho and Benin would bring South Africa closer to qualifying for the World Cup to be played in Mexico, Canada and the US in 2026.

Bafana have participated in three World Cups — in 1998, 2002 and as hosts in 2010 — and have never progressed past the first round.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded from 32 to 48 teams, will feature at least nine African teams, with one more able to qualify via an intercontinental playoff.

With hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, will their confidence be enough to secure victory, or could it lead to an upset?

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Lesotho have ‘a lot of fighters’: Mudau, Appollis warn Bafana face tricky foes

SA wary of tricky neighbours as they look to take another step towards 2026 World Cup.
Sport
21 hours ago

Five key players for Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Win against neighbours crucial as Hugo Broos’s team chase place at Canada, Mexico, US 2026
Sport
1 day ago

Broos happy his three replacements inject some young blood for Bafana

‘When you see the defenders, they're older players — we only have players of 29 and 30’
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana legend Andre Arendse sounds alarm about lack of local goalkeepers in PSL

‘No disrespect to foreign goalkeepers because they add value to our game, but we have a problem in South Africa’
Sport
10 hours ago

Broos ‘a bit angry’ about late info from Pirates on Maswanganyi withdrawal

Modiba the only other player not in camp for World Cup qualifiers because his wife was giving birth.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another race, another sprint record for barnstorming Bayanda Walaza Sport
  2. ‘Mazolman’ confirms bid to buy Royal AM flopped Soccer
  3. Five key players for Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho Soccer
  4. Four-Day series resumes as One-Day Cup controversy lingers Cricket
  5. Nkoana takes on Kenyan star Omanyala as Walaza focuses on 200m Sport

Latest Videos

The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Snow White’ and a deep sea adventure hit the big screen