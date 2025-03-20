Bafana Bafana, currently second in their World Cup qualifying group with seven points, will face Lesotho in a crucial match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday (kickoff at 6pm).
A win could propel Bafana to the top of their group as they will travel to Ivory Coast on Sunday to meet Benin at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on Tuesday.
Victories against Lesotho and Benin would bring South Africa closer to qualifying for the World Cup to be played in Mexico, Canada and the US in 2026.
Bafana have participated in three World Cups — in 1998, 2002 and as hosts in 2010 — and have never progressed past the first round.
The 2026 World Cup, expanded from 32 to 48 teams, will feature at least nine African teams, with one more able to qualify via an intercontinental playoff.
With hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, will their confidence be enough to secure victory, or could it lead to an upset?
POLL | Will Bafana Bafana’s confidence for Friday's match against Lesotho lead to their demise?
Image: Werner Hills
TimesLIVE
