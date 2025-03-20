'We have to stay humble,' says Broos as Bafana prepares for 'tough encounter' against Lesotho

Bafana Bafana have to stick their game plan if they are to get all three points against Lesotho in the fifth round of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (6pm kick-off).

Coach Hugo Broos stressed in a press conference on Thursday at the match venue that Bafana must beat Lesotho to remain on course to qualify for the global showpiece for the first time since 2002.

Broos reported that all the players selected are fit and ready but they only need to do follow their game plan no matter how the game goes against a team ranked 45th on the continent and 149th in the world.

''It always become a habit here in Africa that you're not assured of victory before the game. We saw it yesterday (Wednesday) in the game between Cameroon and Lesotho which ended 0-0.

"Tomorrow (Friday), we have an opponent that we don't have to underestimate because they played in September against Morocco (2025 Afcon qualifier), and they lost 1-0 in the 93rd minute. They played a year ago in Nigeria (World Cup qualifier) and they played a 1-1 draw.