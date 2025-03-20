'We have to stay humble,' says Broos as Bafana prepares for 'tough encounter' against Lesotho
Bafana coach Hugo Broos expects no favours from neighbours Lesotho in a crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on Friday
Bafana Bafana have to stick their game plan if they are to get all three points against Lesotho in the fifth round of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (6pm kick-off).
Coach Hugo Broos stressed in a press conference on Thursday at the match venue that Bafana must beat Lesotho to remain on course to qualify for the global showpiece for the first time since 2002.
Broos reported that all the players selected are fit and ready but they only need to do follow their game plan no matter how the game goes against a team ranked 45th on the continent and 149th in the world.
''It always become a habit here in Africa that you're not assured of victory before the game. We saw it yesterday (Wednesday) in the game between Cameroon and Lesotho which ended 0-0.
"Tomorrow (Friday), we have an opponent that we don't have to underestimate because they played in September against Morocco (2025 Afcon qualifier), and they lost 1-0 in the 93rd minute. They played a year ago in Nigeria (World Cup qualifier) and they played a 1-1 draw.
"But we have to be confident in our own qualities. We showed that last year I think and think we can even talk about a historical year in which we won a bronze medal (2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast).
"But today this is history, we don't have to count on gifts from other teams. We have to do it ourselves, starting with tomorrow (Friday)."
Broos acknowledged that Lesotho is not a team to be undermined after earning five points in their four World Cup qualifiers, only two points behind Bafana, Rwanda and Benin who are leading Group C with seven points.
"We're facing an opponent who will fight for every meter and fight for every ball. Maybe they don't have our football technical qualities, but they have a fantastic mentality. And that's up to us to have the same mentality and the right mindset from the beginning of the game and even when the game is not going like we expected.
"We have to keep ourselves in the game plan because if we start doubting and do a little bit what Cameroon did in the last 20 minutes (against eSwatini) just kicking the ball up front, we'll struggle.
"It should be a little disaster if we don't win the game tomorrow. We have to keep ourselves in the same position that we're in right now. With three points tomorrow we can go to Benin (in Ivory Coast on Tuesday) for another three points."
In the past Bafana use to undermine lowly ranked opponents like Lesotho, but Broos said every player in the squad wants to go to next year's World Cup and they know they need to respect every opponent to achieve that goal.
"There's no guarantee we'll win tomorrow. We played against Lesotho (in a friendly) last year just before Afcon. If you knew the work the players did a week before you can understand that we were not that fresh to play that game.
"I remember that after the game the players were disappointed because we played 0-0 and it was not good. But immediately I told them not to be afraid and don't start doubting themselves because I know why we played that game. This is a totally different circumstance.
"First of all, we're playing a qualifier for a World Cup, and I can assure you there's nobody, nobody in the whole group who doesn't want to go to the World Cup next year. The motivation is totally different and we're also already a level higher if you compare with two or three years ago.
"We've become a good team, but we have to stay humble, and we have to know that we still have to work a lot. There will be no gift from nobody and certainly not tomorrow (Friday) from Lesotho.
"I think the motivation they will have, maybe not to beat us, but to play a good game even with a draw they'll be very happy. It means we'll play against a motivated opponent. But from our side again I don't look at this game as the same Lesotho we played a draw against last year."
Broos is expected to stick to his regular starting XI, with captain Ronwen Willaims manning the goals, Khuliso Mudau at right back and Fawaaz Basadien at left back.
Grant Kekana and Siyabonga Ngezana should complete Broos's defence as a central pairing.
Teboho Mokoena will be partnered by one of his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates Bathusi Aubaas or Jayden Adams in the central midfield while Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana should start on the right and left wing respectively.
Percy Tau, who now plies his trade in Qatar for Qatar SC after leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly in January, should play with either Iqraam Rayners or Lyle Foster upfront.