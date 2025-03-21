Bafana go top of Group C with comfortable World Cup qualifier win over Lesotho

Bafana Bafana are getting closer to qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after two second half goals by youngsters Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams earned them a crucial 2-0 win against a stubborn Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

Bafana struggled to take their chances before Mofokeng scored on the hour mark and Adams doubled SA's lead in the 64th minute.

The victory moved Bafana to ten points, two clear of Benin who surended a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Zimbabwe in Durban on Thursday.

Rwanda, who started the fifth round on seven points as Bafana, were beaten 2-0 Nigeria in their own back yard and that result has handed an advantage to Hugo Broos's men.

Bafana have to beat Benin in Ivory Coast on Tuesday to remain on top of the group with four qualifying matches against Nigeria, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Rwanda coming later in the year.