Soccer

Gavin Hunt leaves SuperSport United with immediate effect

21 March 2025 - 10:57
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gavin Hunt has been relieved from his duties as SuperSport United coach after a string of poor results.
Gavin Hunt has been relieved from his duties as SuperSport United coach after a string of poor results.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

SuperSport United management have finally pulled the trigger and fired embattled coach Gavin Hunt after a poor run of only one DStv Premiership win in their last ten outings.

This string of poor results has left United sitting dangerously second from the bottom on the log standings and interim coach Andre Arendse and assistant and goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.

Going into the final stretch of the season, United have 21 points from as many matches and they will be under pressure to get three points when they return to league action against fellow strugglers Cape Town City at the end of the month.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and Mosimane

Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena and Oupa “Ace” Manyisa. who played for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, go down memory lane as they reflect on ...
Sport
20 hours ago

“The board and management of the club have expressed their appreciation to Hunt for the work he has done as head coach over many years,” read a statement by the club.

“We remain convinced that Gavin still has much to contribute to South African and African football given his extensive knowledge and experience. We will always remain grateful for the impact he has had on the club and South African football.

“Andre Arendse will serve as an interim head coach with goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson as his assistant.”

READ MORE

Stick to the game plan: Broos as Bafana prepare for tough Lesotho game

Bafana Bafana have to stick their game plan if they're to get all three points against Lesotho in the fifth round of the 2026 Fifa World Cup ...
Sport
18 hours ago

'We're not coming to add numbers,' says Lesotho coach Notsi ahead of WC qualifier against Bafana

Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi expects his side to continue building the strong character they showed playing against some of the top ranked African ...
Sport
1 hour ago

McCarthy's tenure as Kenya coach off to dramatic start with six-goal thriller against Gambia

Former Bafana Bafana star striker and Manchester United assistant coach Benni McCarthy's tenure as coach of Kenya got off to a dramatic start with a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Five key players for Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Win against neighbours crucial as Hugo Broos’s team chase place at Canada, Mexico, US 2026
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another race, another sprint record for barnstorming Bayanda Walaza Sport
  2. Disciplined sprinter Bayanda Walaza admits 'ice-cream is always calling me' Sport
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ... Soccer
  4. New date set for postponed Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture between Sundowns ... Soccer
  5. ‘Mazolman’ confirms bid to buy Royal AM flopped Soccer

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson