SuperSport United management have finally pulled the trigger and fired embattled coach Gavin Hunt after a poor run of only one DStv Premiership win in their last ten outings.
This string of poor results has left United sitting dangerously second from the bottom on the log standings and interim coach Andre Arendse and assistant and goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson with a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.
Going into the final stretch of the season, United have 21 points from as many matches and they will be under pressure to get three points when they return to league action against fellow strugglers Cape Town City at the end of the month.
Gavin Hunt leaves SuperSport United with immediate effect
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
“The board and management of the club have expressed their appreciation to Hunt for the work he has done as head coach over many years,” read a statement by the club.
“We remain convinced that Gavin still has much to contribute to South African and African football given his extensive knowledge and experience. We will always remain grateful for the impact he has had on the club and South African football.
“Andre Arendse will serve as an interim head coach with goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson as his assistant.”
