Australia-born Wilson, 23, slammed home the last kick of the match as the Kenyans twice came from behind to share the points in Group F in new coach McCarthy’s first game in charge.
Gabon lead the group, however, after a double from Denis Bouanga inspired them to an easy 3-0 home win over lowly-ranked Seychelles,
Namibia were 1-0 away winners over Malawi in Group H with Prins Tjiuezu’s first-half goal ensuring they kept up the pressure on leaders Tunisia, who won away in Liberia on Wednesday. Tunisia are two points ahead of second-placed Namibia in the standings.
Sierra Leone marked their first win of the qualifiers in new coach Mohamed Kallon's debut as they beat Guinea Bissau 3-1 in Monrovia in neighbouring Liberia.
Sierra Leone joined Guinea Bissau on five points, both well behind Group A leaders Egypt on 10.
There will be 11 more qualifiers across Africa on Friday in the continent’s campaign to determine a minimum of nine representatives at next year’s finals in North America.
McCarthy's tenure as Kenya coach off to dramatic start with six-goal thriller against Gambia
Image: Mohamed Aly/BackpagePix
Former Bafana Bafana star striker and Manchester United assistant coach Benni McCarthy's tenure as coach of Kenya got off to a dramatic start with a 3-3 draw against Gambia during their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Abidjan on Thursday.
The draw leaves the Harambe Stars sitting fourth in Group F while Gambia are fifth and both teams have a lot of work to do to overtake Burundi, Ivory Coast and Gabon who are front-runners.
Elsewhere, Benin, the Cape Verde Islands, Gabon and Mozambique made up a quartet of unfancied sides who took over at the top of their World Cup qualifying groups on Thursday as the African preliminaries for the 2026 finals neared the halfway mark.
Cape Verde lead Group D after Yannick Semedo’s late goal gave them a 1-0 home win over Mauritius, with 10 points to Cameroon’s nine.
Two goalkeeping errors from Ismail Watenga plus the first-half sending off of Denis Omedi enabled Mozambique to post a comfortable 3-1 win over Uganda in Cairo and take top place in Group G.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and Mosimane
Mozambique, with four victories from five matches, have a three-point advantage over group favourites Algeria, who play Botswana away on Friday.
Benin let slip a two-goal lead against Zimbabwe but moved top of Group C, with nearest challengers Rwanda and South Africa both playing on Friday.
Steve Mounie and Francisco Doku put Benin ahead after 35 minutes but Marshall Munetsi pulled one back on the break.
Veteran striker Knowledge Musona equalised in the 59th minute in Durban where Zimbabwe hosted the match because their own stadiums were not up to the required standards.
The 34-year-old Musona might have sealed a dramatic comeback triumph but his late sliding effort was blocked by Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou.
There was a last-gasp equaliser from new cap William Wilson as Kenya drew 3-3 away against the Gambia in Abidjan.
Stick to the game plan: Broos as Bafana prepare for tough Lesotho game
Australia-born Wilson, 23, slammed home the last kick of the match as the Kenyans twice came from behind to share the points in Group F in new coach McCarthy’s first game in charge.
Gabon lead the group, however, after a double from Denis Bouanga inspired them to an easy 3-0 home win over lowly-ranked Seychelles,
Namibia were 1-0 away winners over Malawi in Group H with Prins Tjiuezu’s first-half goal ensuring they kept up the pressure on leaders Tunisia, who won away in Liberia on Wednesday. Tunisia are two points ahead of second-placed Namibia in the standings.
Sierra Leone marked their first win of the qualifiers in new coach Mohamed Kallon's debut as they beat Guinea Bissau 3-1 in Monrovia in neighbouring Liberia.
Sierra Leone joined Guinea Bissau on five points, both well behind Group A leaders Egypt on 10.
There will be 11 more qualifiers across Africa on Friday in the continent’s campaign to determine a minimum of nine representatives at next year’s finals in North America.
READ MORE
POLL | Will Bafana Bafana’s confidence for Friday's match against Lesotho lead to their demise?
Five key players for Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho
Lesotho have ‘a lot of fighters’: Mudau, Appollis warn Bafana face tricky foes
Bafana legend Andre Arendse sounds alarm about lack of local goalkeepers in PSL
‘That man knows how to coach’: Nomvethe says Benni will do well with Kenya
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos