'We're not coming to add numbers,' says Lesotho coach Notsi ahead of WC qualifier against Bafana

Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi expects his side to continue building the strong character they showed against some of the top ranked African teams in Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers last year.
Likwena face Bafana Bafana in the fifth round of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday with the kickoff at 6pm.
Lesotho shocked the world when they drew 1-1 away to Nigeria last year and finished the year with a narrow 1-0 loss to Morocco which meant failure to qualify for the 2025 Afcon later this year.
But the 60-year-old Notsi, the former goalkeeper who is in his second stint as Likwena coach, told the media at the match venue on Thursday afternoon that his team is learning a lot in these qualifiers.
He expects those lessons to continue against a Hugo Broos side which he described as very good and on form.
“It's a game which we're aware is not going to be easy, playing a team which has been doing very well (one loss in 17 matches last year),” said Notsi of Friday's game after arriving on Tuesday in Polokwane to start the team's preparation for the match.
“On paper South Africa is considered a bigger team but in sporting terms, yes of course one will always respect other opponents. But we've played bigger footballing countries, and we've brought results, so giving them respect in that regard doesn't mean we've just coming to add numbers.
“We know what Bafana possess, and we also have our strengths which we believe in. We believe these kinds of games ... bring the best out of us. So, we're coming to compete and get a very competitive result, hence we're saying we're looking forward to this fixture.”
Notsi said playing against Nigeria and Morocco have given them confidence to face South Africa though he admits there's a still a huge gulf between the two countries.
“We're aware that we're a work in progress as a team and each match has its own merits. Tomorrow's match is going to be different to the Nigeria and Morocco matches. But we're looking at ourselves growing, hence I'm saying the bigger match gives an opportunity to engage ourselves much better or more than the previous matches.
“We see this as another test for us and with the quality that they (Bafana) have we need to test ourselves and go for it and see how we can fare. We believe that an upset can be there, and we should just go and engage ourselves in the best way we can.”
