Soccer

Salah scores for Egypt as big guns flex muscles in World Cup qualifiers

22 March 2025 - 08:37 By Nick Said
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zizo of Egypt challenged by Markos Biruk of Ethiopia during the Fifa World Cup qualifier at Stade Larbi Zouli in Casa in Morocco.
Zizo of Egypt challenged by Markos Biruk of Ethiopia during the Fifa World Cup qualifier at Stade Larbi Zouli in Casa in Morocco.
Image: Kidus Yoftahe/BackpagePix

Captain Mohamed Salah scored for Egypt as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Ethiopia in their 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday and 2022 semifinalists Morocco needed a late winner from Bilal El Khannouss to defeat unfancied Niger.

Zizo bagged Egypt's second goal as they opened up a commanding five point lead in Group A at the halfway point of the qualification campaign.

Burkina Faso earlier defeated Djibouti 4-1 to move into second in the pool.

The top team in each of the nine groups earns a place at the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada, while the four best runners-up enter an arduous inter-continental playoff campaign for one further berth.

Morocco had the luxury of playing their 'away' clash with Niger at home in Oujda with their opponents having no suitable stadiums to host international matches.

But they needed an equaliser on the hour-mark from Ismael Saibari, and then a winner two minutes into stoppage time from El Khannouss to claim victory and lead Group E by six points from second-placed Niger.

Bafana go top of Group C with comfortable World Cup qualifier win over Lesotho

Bafana Bafana are closer to qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after two second-half goals by youngsters Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams both scored their first international goals as South Africa were made to toil for a 2-0 home win over neighbours Lesotho as they went top of Group C.

South Africa travel to neutral Abidjan to play second-placed Benin on Tuesday where coach Hugo Broos’ side could potentially open up a sizeable lead in the pool.

Nigeria claimed a first win of the qualification campaign at the fifth attempt with a 2-0 success over Rwanda in Kigali.

Victor Osimhen scored a brace to take Nigeria to six points, four behind South Africa.

Ghana, who failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this year, moved top of their qualification pool with a 5-0 hammering of Chad in Accra.

Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah all scored for the home side, who lead Madagascar in Group I by two points.

Ivory Coast took over at the top of their pool as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Burundi in a game played in Morocco.

Tuchel has plenty to ponder after 'Ok-ish' England opener

Thomas Tuchel finally ended his long wait to take the reins as England coach for the first time and duly began his tenure with a 2-0 victory over ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Evann Guessand scored his first goal for the Ivorians to settle the contest.

Mohamed Amoura netted a brace as Algeria won 3-1 in Botswana to move top of Group G on goal difference from Mozambique. Amine Gouiri scored the opener for the visitors.

Guinea were held to a goalless draw by minnows Somalia in neutral Abidjan in a blow to their chances.

The Democratic Republic of Congo edged South Sudan thanks to Theo Bongonda’s first half winner as they moved into second in Group B behind leaders Sudan, who play Senegal on Saturday.

Emilio Nsue scored on his return to the Equatorial Guinea side in their 2-0 win over minnows Sao Tome and Principe.

Nsue served a six-month ban imposed by FIFA after previously being ruled ineligible to represent the central African nation, despite being their all-time leading scorer.

‘That man knows how to coach’: Nomvethe says Benni will do well with Kenya

‘You still have to look around and find the right pattern to use all those players to accommodate them’
Sport
2 days ago

‘Bhele’ Nomvethe on competing with Del Piero, writing matric exams at Chiefs

One of SA’s longest-playing pros did it all, winning titles in Scandinavia, exploring Europe’s cities, then coming home and doing more
Sport
1 week ago

Blast from the past: McCarthy double sends Bafana into Afcon final

Today in SA sport history: February 25
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ... Soccer
  2. Disciplined sprinter Bayanda Walaza admits 'ice-cream is always calling me' Sport
  3. McCarthy's tenure as Kenya coach off to dramatic start with six-goal thriller ... Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt leaves SuperSport United with immediate effect Soccer
  5. Another race, another sprint record for barnstorming Bayanda Walaza Sport

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson