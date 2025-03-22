Salah scores for Egypt as big guns flex muscles in World Cup qualifiers

Captain Mohamed Salah scored for Egypt as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Ethiopia in their 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday and 2022 semifinalists Morocco needed a late winner from Bilal El Khannouss to defeat unfancied Niger.

Zizo bagged Egypt's second goal as they opened up a commanding five point lead in Group A at the halfway point of the qualification campaign.

Burkina Faso earlier defeated Djibouti 4-1 to move into second in the pool.

The top team in each of the nine groups earns a place at the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada, while the four best runners-up enter an arduous inter-continental playoff campaign for one further berth.

Morocco had the luxury of playing their 'away' clash with Niger at home in Oujda with their opponents having no suitable stadiums to host international matches.

But they needed an equaliser on the hour-mark from Ismael Saibari, and then a winner two minutes into stoppage time from El Khannouss to claim victory and lead Group E by six points from second-placed Niger.