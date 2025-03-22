Tuchel has plenty to ponder after 'Ok-ish' England opener

Thomas Tuchel finally ended his long wait to take the reins as England coach for the first time and duly began his tenure with a 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday but got a quick reminder of the conundrum the high-pressure job throws up.

The German was appointed in October and officially began his 18-month contract in January and crucially he earned his first three points on the road to the World Cup finals.

There were positives, most notably a stunning debut for teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly whose 20th-minute goal was the standout moment from the Wembley clash.

Harry Kane's record-extending 70th England goal made the result safe late on, but Tuchel sounded like he will be doing lots of analysis over the next few days to work out why his side made heavy weather of seeing off Albania despite dominating.

"OK-ish. Difficult opponent. I knew before it can be hard to create chances," was Tuchel's assessment of the Group K clash, before which he opted not to sing the national anthem.