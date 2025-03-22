Soccer

Tuchel has plenty to ponder after 'Ok-ish' England opener

22 March 2025 - 07:40 By MARTYN HERMAN
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
England coach Thomas Tuchel gives the thumps up during their Fifa World Cup qualifier against Albania at Wembley Stadium.
England coach Thomas Tuchel gives the thumps up during their Fifa World Cup qualifier against Albania at Wembley Stadium.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel finally ended his long wait to take the reins as England coach for the first time and duly began his tenure with a 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday but got a quick reminder of the conundrum the high-pressure job throws up.

The German was appointed in October and officially began his 18-month contract in January and crucially he earned his first three points on the road to the World Cup finals.

There were positives, most notably a stunning debut for teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly whose 20th-minute goal was the standout moment from the Wembley clash.

Harry Kane's record-extending 70th England goal made the result safe late on, but Tuchel sounded like he will be doing lots of analysis over the next few days to work out why his side made heavy weather of seeing off Albania despite dominating.

"OK-ish. Difficult opponent. I knew before it can be hard to create chances," was Tuchel's assessment of the Group K clash, before which he opted not to sing the national anthem.

Bafana go top of Group C with comfortable World Cup qualifier win over Lesotho

Bafana Bafana are getting closer to qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after two second half goals by youngsters Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden ...
Sport
11 hours ago

"They (Albania) came here to play in front of 80,000-plus at Wembley. They did everything to make life hard. We struggled to implement a high-rhythm.

"Second half, we lost confidence in our structure and everyone tries it on their own and it becomes slower. I can understand it's not the most exciting watch, but we needed to do what we needed to do."

England topped 90% possession in the first 20 minutes of the match but had not created a clear chance until Jude Bellingham split the Albania defence and Lewis-Skelly fired home a low shot past Albania keeper Thomas Strakosha.

Tuchel said on the eve of the game that he wanted his players to play with the aggression of a Premier League team but too often his players opted for easy passes.

England accumulated 437 passes in the first half, the most data analysts Opta say they ever recorded in any first half.

Tuchel, however, seemed unimpressed and appeared to aim some criticism at Marcus Rashford, making his first England appearance for a year, and Phil Foden - both of whom were substituted in the second half.

Bafana legend Andre Arendse sounds alarm about lack of local goalkeepers in PSL

‘No disrespect to foreign goalkeepers because they add value to our game, but we have a problem in South Africa’
Sport
2 days ago

"I think both of our winners who started were not as impactful as they normally can be, as they are normally in club football," Tuchel, who became England's third foreign coach when he was chosen as Gareth Southgate's successor, told reporters.

"I need to review why it took us so long to get the ball to them. I think we lacked a little bit of runs off the ball. Too much passing, not enough dribbling and driving with the ball.

"In the last 20 metres we failed to find solutions and needed to take more risks with balls behind the lines."

It could be a similar situation on Monday when Latvia will likely 'park the bus' at Wembley in England's second qualifier and Tuchel is expected to rotate his squad.

"I think we had some heavy legs so we will take the opportunity, of course, to check who's available," Tuchel said.

"We have some good players on the bench who came on today or did not even play. So we have all options. I did not look into the Latvia folder yet, but what we have to take care of and what they play. This will start, maybe tonight but I trust in all the 22 players and the four goalkeepers."

‘That man knows how to coach’: Nomvethe says Benni will do well with Kenya

‘You still have to look around and find the right pattern to use all those players to accommodate them’
Sport
2 days ago

Nomvethe set to take his Schools Cup, already huge in KZN, national

Perhaps Bhele’s project could be as important to the country as the service he provided in his playing career
Sport
4 days ago

‘Bhele’ Nomvethe on competing with Del Piero, writing matric exams at Chiefs

One of SA’s longest-playing pros did it all, winning titles in Scandinavia, exploring Europe’s cities, then coming home and doing more
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ... Soccer
  2. Disciplined sprinter Bayanda Walaza admits 'ice-cream is always calling me' Sport
  3. McCarthy's tenure as Kenya coach off to dramatic start with six-goal thriller ... Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt leaves SuperSport United with immediate effect Soccer
  5. Another race, another sprint record for barnstorming Bayanda Walaza Sport

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson