Deschamps demands improvement as France seek to overturn Croatia deficit

France's midfield must improve their passing and be more creative as they look to undo a 2-0 Nations League quarterfinal defeat by Croatia when the sides meet in the return leg in Paris on Sunday, manager Didier Deschamps said.

Croatia's Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic scored in their first leg win on Thursday, with France putting in a below-par performance.

“The midfield can be more creative, in absolute terms. But what we lacked above all was technical accuracy. Starting with our passing,” Deschamps said on Saturday.

“I'm not going to say who will start tomorrow and how. But it's a question of balance, which we didn't have in the first leg.

“They were semi-finalists at the last World Cup and the last Nations League. They're a very good team.

“Some may say they have older players, but that doesn't stop them from performing very well. I've even congratulated [Zlatko] Dalic, my counterpart, because since he took over, he's kept this team at the highest level.”