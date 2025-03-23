Senegal miss out on chance to top World Cup qualifying group

Senegal struggled without several key players as they drew 0-0 with Sudan at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benina, outside Benghazi on Saturday and failed to topple their opponents from first place in their World Cup qualifying group.

Sudan top group B with 11 points from five matches, one more than second-placed Democratic Republic of Congo and two more than Senegal, who have drawn three of their five games.

Senegal were without Premier League pair Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye plus Ligue 1 striker Habib Diarra, leaving Sadio Mané to struggle in attack as they searched for the victory that would have put them top of the group.