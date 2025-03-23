Soccer

Senegal miss out on chance to top World Cup qualifying group

Sudan top group B with 11 points, one more than second-placed DR Congo and two more than Senegal

23 March 2025 - 10:14 By Mark GleEson
Sadio Mané of Senegal during their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Sudan at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benina, Libya on Saturday.
Image: BackpagePix

Senegal struggled without several key players as they drew 0-0 with Sudan at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benina, outside Benghazi on Saturday and failed to topple their opponents from first place in their World Cup qualifying group.

Sudan top group B with 11 points from five matches, one more than second-placed Democratic Republic of Congo and two more than Senegal, who have drawn three of their five games.

Senegal were without Premier League pair Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye plus Ligue 1 striker Habib Diarra, leaving Sadio Mané to struggle in attack as they searched for the victory that would have put them top of the group.

Senegal vs Sudan, 2026 World Cup qualifier highlights. - Chuyện Dưới Xuôi

Sudan had the best chance in the game, played in neutral Libya because of the civil war in Sudan, but Walieldin Khdir missed from close range in the 75th minute.

Earlier on Saturday, Togo striker Kevin Denkey, who recently moved to Major League Soccer in the US, grabbed a 69th-minute equaliser to help his side draw 2-2 at home to Mauritania.

It left both teams searching for a first win in group B with Togo in fourth with four points and Mauritania fifth on two.

'Nobody is a regular at Bafana,' Broos insists after Mofokeng and Adams impress in win against Lesotho

Nobody is guaranteed a place in Bafana Bafana's starting line-up including two young stars, Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams, who started and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Saturday’s two matches brought up the halfway mark in the African preliminaries for the 2026 finals in North America.

A sixth round of qualifiers will be played from Sunday to Tuesday after which there will be four matchdays left in September and October.

The top-placed team in the nine African groups qualify for next year’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the US

The four best runners-up will chase a possible further place at the finals via intercontinental playoffs. 

Reuters

