Aubameyang brace hands Benni McCarthy first defeat with Kenya

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Gabon claimed a 2-1 win over Kenya in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Sunday to move two points clear of Ivory Coast in the race for a place at the finals in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The result made for new Kenya coach Benni McCarthy's first defeat in charge of the Harambee Stars, in front of their home spectators at Nyayo National Stadium. The Bafana Bafana legend, appointed on March 3, started with a six-goal thriller 3-3 draw away against Gambia on Thursday.

Gabon, who have never qualified for the World Cup, move to 15 points from their six games in group F, while the Ivorians have 13 points from five matches and are next in action at home to Gambia on Monday.