Aubameyang brace hands Benni McCarthy first defeat with Kenya
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Gabon claimed a 2-1 win over Kenya in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Sunday to move two points clear of Ivory Coast in the race for a place at the finals in the US, Mexico and Canada.
The result made for new Kenya coach Benni McCarthy's first defeat in charge of the Harambee Stars, in front of their home spectators at Nyayo National Stadium. The Bafana Bafana legend, appointed on March 3, started with a six-goal thriller 3-3 draw away against Gambia on Thursday.
Gabon, who have never qualified for the World Cup, move to 15 points from their six games in group F, while the Ivorians have 13 points from five matches and are next in action at home to Gambia on Monday.
The top team in each of the nine groups earns a place at the finals, while the four best runners-up enter an arduous intercontinental playoff campaign for one further berth.
Aubameyang, 35, netted his first goal with a fine finish from 15m that burst through the goalkeeper's hands, before he added a second from the penalty spot after a handball in the box.
Kenya are now likely out of the running with six points from six matches. They pulled back a goal through Michael Olunga but new coach Benni McCarthy has managed a single point from his first two games in charge.
In the only other fixture on Sunday, minnows Eswatini and Mauritius played to a 3-3 draw in neutral South Africa. Neither are realistically in the running for a World Cup place.
Reuters