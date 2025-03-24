Soccer

Broos angry as Bafana barred from training at match venue

South Africa top group C with 10 points and will hope for a win against second-placed Benin

24 March 2025 - 16:38
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos speaks to TV after his side's 2-0 2026 World Cup group C qualifying win against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is angry his charges were not be able to train at the match-day venue on Monday, as per Fifa rules, before Tuesday's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, (6pm SA time). 

The reason is the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny hosts another World Cup qualifier between Ivory Coast and Gambia on Monday night, meaning Bafana and Benin could not train there on Monday. 

“I have to tell you I’m not satisfied with the decision that we can’t have a prematch training in the stadium where the game takes place,” Broos said via a South African Football Association press release on Monday.

“This is a Fifa rule that every team has the right to have a preliminary training of 60 minutes in the stadium where you play [on the day] before the game.

“I understand it because there is another game, but this is bad when people who make the rules don’t follow the rules.

“Will that have an influence on the game? I don’t know. But I know if tomorrow [Tuesday] after the game I’m not at the press conference, there will be a sanction. So we have to follow the rules. 

