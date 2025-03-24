“Because if you look at it we are actually four points ahead, not one as it shows, as they still have to add the [three points from] Chippa game. We are actually four points ahead of Stellenbosch and we still have to play them.
“For me, we just have to win our remaining games to give ourselves a chance of winning it for the first time.”
Khumalo believes it says a lot about his side's quality that they have played without 10 of their regulars who are with the national under-17 and U-20 squads.
“It means the coaches are doing their utmost best to develop proper players because, if you look at it, I don't think we missed those players who are in the national team. We kept the structure, we played well, we are doing well as a development team.
Chiefs' DDC coach Khumalo positive they can win title for the first time
Victory against Orlando Pirates in Bloemfontein leaves Amakhosi U-23s top of the log
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Vela Khumalo feels they are in a good position to win the title for the first time this season after their 1-0 “Soweto derby” win over Orlando Pirates at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday.
The victory saw Chiefs maintain their lead at the top of the DDC under-23 and reserve league with 51 points with 10 games remaining, leading second-placed Stellenbosch FC by a point.
Khumalo is hopeful his team will be awarded three points from the Chippa United match that was cancelled last month in Gqeberha after the Chilli Boys failed to book the ground for their game, with Chiefs having already travelled to the venue.
“To be honest, chances are there and it is for them [Chiefs' players] to lose it [the title],” Khumalo said.
Highlights from the DDC match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday.
‘We’ll see the best of Tau’: Broos convinced Percy on the road back for Bafana
“We know the culture and how to play football. It shows that we have quality, we've identified good players for every position. We've identified what was missing and how we want to play.”
Khumalo said there are few players in Chiefs' DDC side who could be contenders for promotion to head coach Nasreddine Nabi's senior team at the end of the season.
“Look, there are a couple of them but they are not yet there and we don't want to disturb what the head coach in the first team is trying to get. As soon as he gets that right that's where we can think of taking them to the first team, but at the moment we are focusing on what we have.”
SowetanLIVE
