Ex-Fifa boss Blatter and France great Platini to learn fate in corruption case

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and France football great Michel Platini will appear before a Swiss court on Tuesday to hear whether the case that finished their careers in football will end with their acquittals or convictions for corruption.

The pair, once among the most powerful figures in global soccer, will appear at the Extraordinary Appeals Chamber of the Swiss Criminal Court 2-1/2 years after they were acquitted of fraud.

Swiss federal prosecutors rejected the decision at a lower court from 2022, leading to the new hearing in the town of Muttenz, near Basel. Both men deny the charge.

The case relates to a 2 million Swiss franc payment Blatter authorised for Platini, a former captain and manager of the French national team, which was made in 2011.